Kwame Building Group is selected for Port of Seattle’s new PortGen Accelerator program

Kwame Building Group has been selected as one of 12 businesses to participate in the Port of Seattle’s inaugural PortGen Accelerator program. The PortGen Accelerator works to connect minority and women-owned small businesses with the training and tools to make them more competitive in the bidding. Based in St. Louis, Kwame Building Group operates a location in Seattle to manage projects in the Northwest United States. Clients include Washington State Convention Center and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Kwame Building Group was selected by the PortGen Accelerator Advisory Committee consisting of leaders from the Port of Seattle, Find Ventures, SoundTransit, Washington State Department of Transportation and the City of Seattle. The businesses accepted into the program will have access to mentorship and programming from the Seattle entrepreneurship community.

In the Seattle region, KWAME currently is on the project team for the 1.4 million-square-foot expansion of the Washington State Convention Center located in Seattle, WA. They also have completed projects at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, including reconstruction of the airport’s longest runway in 2017.



Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021, the employee-owned company provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

