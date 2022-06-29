Kwame Building Group to Provide Project Management for $210 Million Cervantes Convention Center Expansion

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has been selected as Program Manager for the $210 million expansion and modernization of the Cervantes Convention Center at The America’s Center (AC Next Gen) in St. Louis, Missouri. The expansion and modernization is designed to make the convention center more competitive in attracting larger events and increase the center’s impact as an economic and employment driver for the region. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The lead architect is Fentress Architects. Z&L Wrecking, JH Berra and Ben Hur Construction have been selected so far to provide construction services.

Located in downtown St. Louis, the modernized facility will feature a new 61,000-square-foot multi-purpose ballroom, 20,000 square feet of meeting space for pre-function events and 22,000 square feet of new support space. A large outdoor park area will be constructed to support a variety of convention-related programs. Other features of the AC Next Gen project include more than doubling the number of loading docks for access to the exhibit space, an updated entrance that creates a strong sense of civic pride, enhanced ventilation and filtration system and other improvements to meet the needs of today’s events.

As Project Manager, KWAME will manage the design and construction schedules and process, oversee change orders, manage minority business recruitment efforts, provide internal progress updates and coordinate with stakeholders, including City personnel, the Explore St. Louis operations team and design/construction teams.

“This expansion to America’s Center will help secure its place as a beacon for travel and tourism in the Midwest, creating good jobs for working families across our region,” said St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Attracting more conventions and attractions will strengthen our city’s urban core and make Downtown an even better place to live, work, and play.”

The AC Next Gen project is expected to lead to the creation of thousands of jobs in skilled trades, construction and the hospitality industry and add to St. Louis’ $5.8 billion convention and tourism industry.

To learn more about the project, visit https://acnextgenproject.com/.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021, the employee-owned company provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

