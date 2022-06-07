Kwame Building Group to Serve as Construction Manager

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has been selected as the Construction Manager for a $88 million expansion of St. Louis Community College’s (STLCC) Wildwood campus. The project includes construction of a new Center for Health Sciences and a new Center for Technology and other building renovations. The Wildwood campus project is part of $400 million in construction initiatives across STLCC’s campuses to modernize learning environments and support the metropolitan region’s workforce needs and economy. The projects are funded by an eight-cent property tax levy increase approved by voters in August 2021.

As the Construction Manager, KWAME is serving an integral role in the entire construction process, including the pre-construction phase, project planning and phasing, programming and design, construction oversight and ongoing project management. KWAME’s responsibilities include ensuring project success by overseeing the budget, schedule, quality, safety, communications and procurement. A critical component of KWAME’s role is building the construction team and coordinating with STLCC staff and leadership. The architect is Christner Architects.

“At the Wildwood Campus we’re planning a new Center for Health Sciences that will bring in a wide variety of programming in healthcare, and we’re also planning a second building for Technology Studies,” said Chancellor Jeff Pittman in a recent West Newsmagazine article. “Just given the rapid advancements in technology, a lot of the emerging companies coming into the St. Louis region and the expansion of the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. This is going to be critical for the future of this region.”

KWAME has completed multiple projects for St. Louis Community College, including as construction manager for the original construction of the Wildwood Campus in 2007. On that project, KWAME oversaw construction of the campus using “healthy building” elements such as low emissive building materials, and was a key player in guiding the college to successfully achieve LEED Gold certification. KWAME also led the renovation of science laboratories at the Forest Park, Meramec and Florissant Valley campuses in 2016.

“We are excited to continue our long standing relationship with the community college particularly Wildwood. We look forward to involving interns on the job to assist in career development along with our continued support through our foundation”, added Tony Thompson, President of Kwame Building Group.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

