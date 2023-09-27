Kwame Building Group Welcomes Three New Project Team Members

Kwame Building Group has added three new members to its team including Kodey Lane-Norful and Likitha Kaki as Project Engineers and Diamond Spence as Project Administrator.

As Project Engineers, Kodey Lane-Norful and Likitha Kaki are responsible for assisting project managers with quality control, project budgets and cost reports, reviewing and coordinating submittals and RFIs, subcontractor management and maintaining communication with the client and entire project team.

Likitha Kaki holds a Master of Construction Engineering and Management from Texas A&M University as well as a Bachelor of Engineering, Civil Enfgineering from Anna University in Chennai, India. Prior to joining Kwame, she served as a Project Engineer providing preconstruction services and assisting in value engineering.

Kodey Lane-Norful brings two years of industry experience having previously served as a Project Manager and Estimator. He also holds Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science & Technology.

As Project Administrator Diamond Spence is responsible for tracking contract changes, submittals and RFIs, creating presentations, managing and maintaining project document control systems and processing invoices for various projects.

