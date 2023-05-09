Kwame Charitable Foundation Golf Tournament Awards $60,000 in Scholarships for First-Generation, College-Bound Students

The Kwame Charitable Foundation has awarded $60,000 in higher education scholarships for first-generation college students from proceeds raised at the organization’s 19th Annual golf tournament. The scholarships provide resources for students who otherwise might not graduate from college, due to financial constraints. Kwame Charitable Foundation awards the majority of scholarships to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), or multi-cultural initiatives that support students of color at PWIs (primarily white institution).

Check presentation to Kellie Brown-Morris from Clark-Atlanta University





Checks of $10,0000 were given to the following educational institutions at the tournament:

Clark-Atlanta University

Harris-Stowe State University

Lincoln University

Maryville University

Washington University of St. Louis

University of Kansas

“The Kwame golf tournament has annually raised substantial funds to support our partner schools and the scholars who need financial assistance to succeed and graduate,” said Kwame Charitable Foundation Executive Director Lydia Huston. “For nearly 20 years, Kwame Foundation has been a catalyst for education, mentorship and scholarship support for students within our region, and beyond. We will continue this great work in 2023 and into the future.”

Kwame Charitable Foundation, which is the charitable arm of Kwame Building Group, was recently approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. The presenting sponsor of this year’s fundraiser was Kwame Building Group. Other sponsors included Clayco, Dowd Bennett and Millstone Weber. Since 2003, Kwame Charitable Foundation has endowed approximately $3 million in multi-year scholarships for students at 30 colleges or universities throughout the United States.

Live Auction Winners – Auctioneer Gary Boyd with Stanford Richardson, Indigo Sams and Steve Harris

As a public entity, Kwame Charitable Foundation can receive contributions from private foundations, public foundations, corporations, as well as individuals, throughout the year, to further support its mission. Kwame Charitable Foundation graciously accepts donations year-round at kwamecharitable.org. Donations also support other foundation programs, including the annual Spring Break HBCU Road Tour for local college-bound students.

Founded in 2003, Kwame Charitable Foundation is the charitable arm of Kwame Building Group. Kwame Charitable Foundation is a nonprofit organization created to address a prevailing need among African American students who have the aptitude and motivation for college, but who lack the financial and other resources necessary to succeed and graduate. Programs include contributions to universities for scholarships, educational mentorships, internship opportunities and training to prepare for an ever-evolving workforce. For 20 years, Kwame Charitable Foundation has been a champion for education and a philanthropic pillar in the St. Louis area and throughout the United States.

For more information about Kwame Charitable Foundation, visit kwamecharitable.org or contact Lydia Huston at lhuston@kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 754-5619.