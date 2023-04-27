Kwame Charitable Foundation to host 19th Annual Golf Tournament

Proceeds to fund scholarships for first-generation, minority college students﻿

Kwame Charitable Foundation will host its 19th Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Norman K. Probstein Golf Course at Forest Park. This year’s goal is to raise $105,000, which will fund scholarships to primarily historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), for students who otherwise might not graduate from college, due to financial constraints. The organization, which is the charitable arm of Kwame Building Group, was recently approved as a 501(c)3 public charity, with the official name of Kwame Charitable Foundation. As a public entity, Kwame Charitable Foundation can receive contributions from private foundations, public foundations, corporations, as well as individuals, throughout the year, to further support its mission.

“The Kwame golf tournament has annually raised substantial funds to support our partner schools and the scholars who need financial assistance to succeed and graduate,” said Kwame Charitable Foundation Executive Director Lydia Huston. “For nearly 20 years, Kwame Charitable Foundation has been a catalyst for education, mentorship and scholarship support for students within our region, and beyond. We will continue this great work in 2023 and into the future.”

The annual event, typically held in late August has moved to May. Since 2003, the organization has endowed approximately $3 million in scholarships and grants at colleges and universities that improve educational opportunities for minorities and first-generation, college-bound students. The foundation also sponsors an annual Spring Break tour of HBCUs for local students and recently announced a multi-year commitment to the golf program at Lincoln University, one of the oldest HBCUs in the United States and the only HBCU in the state with both men’s and women’s golf teams.

Registration is open for foursomes and individual players. The tournament is for experienced and rookie golfers alike. Non-golfers can participate and support the cause by attending the cocktail reception. There are several sponsorship opportunities from $350 to $10,000 still available, ranging from Program Sponsor to Presenting Sponsor. In addition to competitive golfing, there will be games, both a live and silent auction, as well as opportunities to further support the future success of bright and enthusiastic college students through scholarships. For online registration or sponsorship information, visit kwamecharitable.org or contact Lydia Huston at (314) 754-5619 or LHuston@kwamebuildinggroup.com.

Kwame Charitable Foundation graciously accepts donations year-round at kwame charitable.org. Donations also support other Kwame Charitable Foundation programs including the annual Spring Break HBCU Road Tour for local college-bound students.

Founded in 2003, Kwame Charitable Foundation is the charitable arm of Kwame Building Group. Kwame Charitable Foundation is a nonprofit organization created to address a prevailing need among African American students who have the aptitude and motivation for college, but who lack the financial and other resources necessary to succeed and graduate. Programs include contributions to universities for scholarships, educational mentorships, internship opportunities and training to prepare for an ever-evolving workforce. For 20 years, Kwame Charitable Foundation has been a champion for education and a philanthropic pillar in the St. Louis area and throughout the United States. For more information about Kwame Charitable Foundation, visit kwamecharitable.org or contact Lydia Huston at lhuston@kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 754-5619.