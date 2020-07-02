Kwame Foundation Cancels Annual Golf Tournament

Fundraising continues for first-generation, college-bound students

Because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, The Kwame Foundation has canceled its 17th annual golf tournament, which raises tens of thousands of dollars each year for scholarships for first-generation, college-bound students. The Kwame Foundation, a 501c(3) organization, is fundraising online so they can continue to help students. Donations can be made at www.kwamefoundation.org/donate

Since 2003, the foundation has endowed over $1.5 million in scholarships and grants at over 12 different universities. Although the foundation serves students of all races, the primary focus is minority students who are bright, talented, high-achieving individuals but might not otherwise have an opportunity for higher education.

“While we are saddened to have to cancel our event, the needs of our college-bound students continue in significant ways. We are grateful to our loyal sponsors and volunteers who continue to donate their time and money to serve local students in need, including those who have been specifically impacted by the coronavirus,” said Kim Thompson, executive director of The Kwame Foundation.

Founded by Kim and Anthony (Tony) Thompson, CEO of Kwame Building Group, The Kwame Foundation provides young people an opportunity to learn, grow, and become professionals in their chosen careers. Programs include financial assistance and scholarships, educational mentorships, internship opportunities and training in careers consistent with those needed to compete in a changing environment.

