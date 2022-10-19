Kwame Foundation Golf Tournament Awards $75,000 in Scholarships for First-Generation, College-Bound Students

The Kwame Foundation has awarded $75,000 in higher education scholarships for first-generation, college-bound students from proceeds raised at the organization’s 18th Annual golf tournament. The presenting sponsor was Maggie O’Brien’s.
Since 2003, Kwame Foundation has provided multi-year endowed scholarships for students at 27 colleges or universities throughout the United States. Scholarships funded by the golf tournament have been endowed for students to attend Fontbonne University, Lincoln University, Maryville University, Saint Louis University, Southeast Missouri State University, University of Kansas and Washington University.
“Our Tee Off Fore Education golf tournament has annually raised substantial funds to support our partner schools and the scholars who need financial assistance to succeed and graduate,” said Kwame Foundation Executive Director Lydia Huston.
“For nearly 20 years, Kwame Foundation has been a catalyst for education, mentorship and scholarship support for students within our region, and beyond. We will continue this great work in 2023.”
To date, Kwame Foundation has funded scholarships at the following educational institutions:
- Alabama A&M University*
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Clark Atlanta University*
- Florida A&M University*
- Fontbonne University
- Forest Park Forever
- Hampton University*
- Harris-Stowe State University*
- Howard University*
- Interdenominational Theological Center
- Jackson State University*
- Lincoln University*
- Maryville University
- Morehouse School of Medicine*
- Morgan State University*
- North Carolina A&T State University*
- Prairie View A&M University*
- Ranken Technical College
- Saint Louis Community College
- Saint Louis University*
- Saint Louis University/Harris-Stowe State University
- Saint Louis Zoo
- Southern University*
- Tennessee State University*
- Tuskegee University*
- University of Kansas
- University of Missouri – Columbia
- University of Missouri – St. Louis
- Washington University in St. Louis
- Webster University
*Denotes current or new endowed scholarship
ABOUT KWAME FOUNDATION
Kwame Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization that creates opportunities for youth in underserved communities through mentorship, scholarships and community engagement. Founded in 2003 by Kim and Anthony (Tony) Thompson, CEO of Kwame Building Group, Kwame Foundation provides young people opportunities to learn, grow and become professionals in their chosen careers through education and professional development. Although the foundation serves students of all races, it primarily exists to serve bright, motivated minority students who might not otherwise have an opportunity for higher education. For more information on Kwame Foundation, contact Lydia Huston at lhuston@kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 754-5619.