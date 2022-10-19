Kwame Foundation Golf Tournament Awards $75,000 in Scholarships for First-Generation, College-Bound Students

Tony Thompson

The Kwame Foundation has awarded $75,000 in higher education scholarships for first-generation, college-bound students from proceeds raised at the organization’s 18th Annual golf tournament. The presenting sponsor was Maggie O’Brien’s.

Since 2003, Kwame Foundation has provided multi-year endowed scholarships for students at 27 colleges or universities throughout the United States. Scholarships funded by the golf tournament have been endowed for students to attend Fontbonne University, Lincoln University, Maryville University, Saint Louis University, Southeast Missouri State University, University of Kansas and Washington University.

“Our Tee Off Fore Education golf tournament has annually raised substantial funds to support our partner schools and the scholars who need financial assistance to succeed and graduate,” said Kwame Foundation Executive Director Lydia Huston.

“For nearly 20 years, Kwame Foundation has been a catalyst for education, mentorship and scholarship support for students within our region, and beyond. We will continue this great work in 2023.”

To date, Kwame Foundation has funded scholarships at the following educational institutions:

﻿Alabama A&M University*

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Clark Atlanta University*

Florida A&M University*

Fontbonne University

Forest Park Forever

Hampton University*

Harris-Stowe State University*

Howard University*

Interdenominational Theological Center

Jackson State University*

Lincoln University*

Maryville University

Morehouse School of Medicine*

Morgan State University*

North Carolina A&T State University*

Prairie View A&M University*

Ranken Technical College

Saint Louis Community College

Saint Louis University*

Saint Louis University/Harris-Stowe State University

Saint Louis Zoo

Southern University*

Tennessee State University*

Tuskegee University*

University of Kansas

University of Missouri – Columbia

University of Missouri – St. Louis

Washington University in St. Louis

Webster University

*Denotes current or new endowed scholarship

ABOUT KWAME FOUNDATION

Kwame Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization that creates opportunities for youth in underserved communities through mentorship, scholarships and community engagement. Founded in 2003 by Kim and Anthony (Tony) Thompson, CEO of Kwame Building Group, Kwame Foundation provides young people opportunities to learn, grow and become professionals in their chosen careers through education and professional development. Although the foundation serves students of all races, it primarily exists to serve bright, motivated minority students who might not otherwise have an opportunity for higher education. For more information on Kwame Foundation, contact Lydia Huston at lhuston@kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 754-5619.

