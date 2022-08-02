Kwame Foundation Golf Tournament funds scholarships for students

Kwame Foundation will host its 18th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Norman K. Probstein Golf Course at Forest Park. This year the theme is “Tee Off ‘FORE’ Education”. Proceeds will fund scholarships for students who otherwise might not attend college because of financial constraints.

This year’s goal is to raise $120,000. Kwame Foundation has endowed approximately $3M in scholarships and grants at colleges and universities that improve educational opportunities for minorities and first-generation, college-bound students. The foundation also sponsors an annual Spring Break tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities for local students.

Registration is open for foursomes and individual players. The tournament is for experienced and rookie golfers alike. Non-golfers can participate and support the cause by attending the cocktail reception. There are several sponsorship opportunities from $150 to $10,000 still available, ranging from Hole Sponsor to Presenting Sponsor. In addition to competitive golfing, there will be raffles, games, a live auction, as well as opportunities to further support the future success of bright and enthusiastic college students through scholarships.

Schedule

10:00 AM – Registration/Welcome

10:30 AM – Shotgun Start

11:00 AM – Lunch Served on the course

2:30 PM – Awards Reception

3:00 PM – Event ends

For online registration or sponsorship information, visit https://kwame.dojiggy.com/a8236f1/reg-catalog/all or contact Michael Thompson at (314) 862-5344 or mthompson@kwamebuildinggroup.com.

The Kwame Foundation Golf Tournament funds scholarships and endowments at the following educational institutions:

Maryville University

University of Kansas

Jackson State University

University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law

University of Missouri-St. Louis

Saint Louis University’s College of Arts and Sciences

Barnes-Jewish Hospital School of Nursing

Fontbonne University

Interdenominational Theological Center

Harris-Stowe State University

Ranken Technical College

Washington University

St. Louis Community College

Tyrone Thompson Institute for Non-Violence

Morehouse College School of Medicine

Saint Louis Zoo

ABOUT KWAME FOUNDATION

The Kwame Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization that creates opportunities for youth in underserved communities through mentorship and scholarships. Founded by Kim and Anthony (Tony) Thompson, CEO of Kwame Building Group, the Kwame Foundation develops a doorway of opportunity into the professional world through mentoring programs and scholarship opportunities. For more information on Kwame Foundation, visit www.kwamefoundation.org or call (314) 754-5619.

