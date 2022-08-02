Kwame Foundation Golf Tournament funds scholarships for students

Kwame Foundation will host its 18th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Norman K. Probstein Golf Course at Forest Park. This year the theme is “Tee Off ‘FORE’ Education”. Proceeds will fund scholarships for students who otherwise might not attend college because of financial constraints.
This year’s goal is to raise $120,000. Kwame Foundation has endowed approximately $3M in scholarships and grants at colleges and universities that improve educational opportunities for minorities and first-generation, college-bound students. The foundation also sponsors an annual Spring Break tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities for local students.
Registration is open for foursomes and individual players. The tournament is for experienced and rookie golfers alike. Non-golfers can participate and support the cause by attending the cocktail reception. There are several sponsorship opportunities from $150 to $10,000 still available, ranging from Hole Sponsor to Presenting Sponsor. In addition to competitive golfing, there will be raffles, games, a live auction, as well as opportunities to further support the future success of bright and enthusiastic college students through scholarships.
Schedule
10:00 AM – Registration/Welcome
10:30 AM – Shotgun Start
11:00 AM – Lunch Served on the course
2:30 PM – Awards Reception
3:00 PM – Event ends
For online registration or sponsorship information, visit https://kwame.dojiggy.com/a8236f1/reg-catalog/all or contact Michael Thompson at (314) 862-5344 or mthompson@kwamebuildinggroup.com.
The Kwame Foundation Golf Tournament funds scholarships and endowments at the following educational institutions:
- Maryville University
- University of Kansas
- Jackson State University
- University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law
- University of Missouri-St. Louis
- Saint Louis University’s College of Arts and Sciences
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital School of Nursing
- Fontbonne University
- Interdenominational Theological Center
- Harris-Stowe State University
- Ranken Technical College
- Washington University
- St. Louis Community College
- Tyrone Thompson Institute for Non-Violence
- Morehouse College School of Medicine
- Saint Louis Zoo
ABOUT KWAME FOUNDATION
The Kwame Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization that creates opportunities for youth in underserved communities through mentorship and scholarships. Founded by Kim and Anthony (Tony) Thompson, CEO of Kwame Building Group, the Kwame Foundation develops a doorway of opportunity into the professional world through mentoring programs and scholarship opportunities. For more information on Kwame Foundation, visit www.kwamefoundation.org or call (314) 754-5619.