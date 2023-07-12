KWK Architects Principal Paul Wuennenberg Receives ACUHO-I Outstanding Corporate Friend Award

KWK Architects, a Lawrence Group Company, is proud to announce that Principal Paul Wuennenberg, AIA, LEED AP has been awarded the Association of College and University Housing Officers – International (ACUHO-I) Outstanding Corporate Friend Award.

Wuennenberg received the distinguished award during the association’s annual Conference & Expo held this year on June 26-29 in Portland, Oregon. The Outstanding Corporate Friend Award recognizes corporate individuals who make significant contributions to the association and to the student housing profession.

A graduate of the University of Kansas, Wuennenberg has more than 25 years of experience designing student housing and dining facilities. He has worked on more than 50 college campuses nationwide and designed nearly 50,000 beds of student housing. He has even developed a popular programming tool for student housing professionals called “The Game of Residence Life.”

Wuennenberg gives back to the association and the higher education community through published articles, participation in national webinars and lectures, and serving as faculty for ACUHO-I’s Senior Housing Officer Institute – a valuable resource for emerging senior housing officers to discover how they can make a pronounced impact on their residence life and housing program, campus and beyond.

“I am truly honored to receive this award from the ACUHO-I in recognition of my contributions to the association and to student housing,” said Wuennenberg. “My career has given me many great opportunities; I love working with student housing professionals and I am grateful for the amazing partnership I have forged with ACUHO-I over many years.”

Founded in 2013, St. Louis-based KWK Architects partners with colleges and universities across the United States to create innovative and inspiring places that enhance campus life. Areas of expertise include student housing, dining, and academic and science/technology spaces. KWK Architects has completed more than $1.5 billion in construction-valued projects on more than 30 higher education campuses nationwide since its founding. In 2023, the firm merged with St. Louis-based Lawrence Group, forming a singular powerhouse in the higher education market. For more information about KWK Architects, visit www.kwkarchitects.com or contact Director of Marketing Cindy Hausler at cindyh@kwkarchitects.com.