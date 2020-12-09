KWK Architects to Provide Architectural Programming on Renovation at U.S. Air Force Academy

KWK Architects has been contracted by global infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to provide architectural programming on a project to renovate the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Sijan Hall north of Colorado Springs, CO.

The renovation will be the first modernization project at Sijan Hall since it was built in 1968, with the renovation/modernization to include the hall’s residential, academic, courtyard and recreational spaces. At 700,000-square-feet, Sijan Hall is the second-largest residence hall in the United States with 2,200 beds. It is located within the campus’ Cadet Area — a National Historic Landmark District.

As part of AECOM’s design team, KWK will orchestrate conceptual floor plans for the hall’s renovation by determining where shared spaces and amenities for studying, socializing and living make sense in a modern layout. The renovation will incorporate energy-efficient materials and systems, smart building technologies, improved daylighting and updated HVAC systems.

“We are so honored to have been selected by AECOM for our university housing design expertise to work on this monumental renovation for the Air Force Academy,” said KWK Principal Paul Wuennenberg, AIA, LEED AP. “Our main goal on the project will be creating a home away from home where the cadets can comfortably collaborate, learn and thrive. We understand the vital role this prestigious institution plays in a cadet’s higher education.”

The five-phase renovation project will take place over a period of time to allow Sijan Hall to remain occupied during the construction.

About KWK Architects

