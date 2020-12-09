Labor Unions Food Drive to Support Local Food Banks

With the cancelation of this year’s Boys Scouts “Scouting for Food” drive due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis area labor unions are stepping up and conducting a food drive among union families to support local food banks.

“We’re asking all working union members do their part to help those who are, or will be, in desperate need because of the circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a joint statement from St. Louis Labor Council President Pat White and St. Louis Building and Construction Trades Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Stiffler.

The public is also invited to participate.

Five strategically located union halls have been designated as food drop-off points, where union volunteers will collect donations on Friday, December 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, December 12, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The St. Louis Labor and Building Trades Councils, along with area’s Labor Clubs, the United Way and the Greater St. Louis Boy Scout Council will distribute the donations to local food banks.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

NORTH

St. Louis Labor Council – 3301 Hollenberg Dr. – Bridgeton, MO 63044

CENTRAL

IBEW Local 1 – 5850 Elizabeth Ave. St. Louis, Mo. 63110

SOUTH

Laborers Local 110 – 4532 S Lindbergh – St. Louis, MO 63127

WEST COUNTY

CWA Local 6300 – 2558 Grissom – St. Louis, MO 63146

ST CHARLES

Tri-County Labor Club – #10 Droste Square – (Behind bowling alley)

St Charles, MO 63301