Laclede’s Landing Developers Planning Forward

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Several construction projects that commenced in 2020 are wrapping up later this year and in 2022 in Laclede’s Landing, evidence that the historic downtown St. Louis district is playing to its strengths and sidestepping pandemic-related curveballs.

The joint venture – led by New Legacy Development Partners Principal David Messner and Advantes Group Co-Owner Brian Minges – continues buying up properties within the district, one that contains 17 historic buildings and 250-plus years of history.

Messner says the two have picked up from where a former redevelopment corporation left off.

“Right now, the historic Paincourt Building (at 813 N. Second Street), one of the first buildings you see when you enter Laclede’s Landing, is under construction,” said Messner, noting that the developers are adding 10 apartments and 2,000 square feet of retail space there. “The pandemic definitely slowed down the speed of development, but things are starting to pick back up again. We’re still in the process on closing on (the purchase of) the rest of the buildings.”

The Hoffman Lofts (the former Hoffman Bros. Produce Building) at 700 N. Second Street is seeing 24 apartments and retail space as part of its redevelopment. And the Greeley Building, 618-624 N. Second Street, is also part of the developers’ vision; it will gain 33 additional apartments, plus offices and retail space.

Laclede’s Landing public improvement projects during 2020 included transforming the streetscape of Second Street from Morgan Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and along First Street from the Eads Bridge to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

In early 2021, the half-acre plaza known as the Katherine Ward Burg Garden broke ground. The project is part of an addition to the Great Rivers Greenway district and is expected to reach completion in 2022.

###

Share this: Tweet



