Lake St. Louis Veteran to Receive New Roof Installed by Signature Exteriors

Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project Gives Back to U.S. Military Veterans

Tammy Novak, a U.S. Air Force veteran, will receive a new roof on Wednesday, August 19, from Signature Exteriors, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Tammy Novak was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 200 military members have received new roofs.

Who: Signature Exteriors, Purple Heart Homes, Owens Corning and U.S. Air Force veteran Tammy Novak. Jeramie Beechler from Signature Exteriors will be available to speak with media about the Roof Deployment Project.

What: Signature Exteriors is providing a new roof for U.S. Air Force veteran Tammy Novak, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. The Owens Corning Foundation is donating roofing materials and Signature Exteriors is donating the labor.

When: Wednesday, August 19, beginning at 8:00 am CST

Where: 4 Lemans Pl, Lake St. Louis, MO 63387

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, please contact us at roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.

Signature Exteriors is an industry-respected and consumer-trusted roofing and restoration contractor proudly serving St. Louis City and County, St. Charles County, and surrounding areas for over 8 years. We offer professional building services for both residential and commercial customers.