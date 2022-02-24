Land Purchase Complete and Sitework Begun for St. Louis’ First World-Class, Indoor Volleyball and Basketball Complex

The 97,000-square-foot facility will attract an estimated 900,000 visitors each year.



Chesterfield Sports Association has finalized its purchase of a 10.87 plot of land at 150 N. Eatherton Road in Chesterfield Valley for the future home of St. Louis’ first world-class, indoor volleyball and basketball complex. The multi-court, 97,000-square-foot fieldhouse will attract an estimated 900,000 visitors each year to its clinics, camps, leagues and tournaments. More than 1,000 youth athletes will practice and train during the week and over 2,500 athletes will play in league and tournament games each weekend. Keystone Construction Company has begun sitework in preparation for construction. Mia Rose Holdings is the developer. The architect is mw Weber Architects and the civil engineer is Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc. The project team is targeting an early 2023 opening.



Chesterfield Sports Association (CSA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, will own and operate the facility, which will fill a major need for court space in St. Louis. “This is much more than an athletic center, it is a “life” center and a place these young athletes can call “home,” said Stuart Duncan, President of Chesterfield Sports Association. “Along with giving young basketball and volleyball athletes a location to play their sports, our mission is to offer them a place to gain confidence, trust, self-esteem and good health. We look forward to announcing exciting partnerships that will enhance the facility in the coming months.”



Keystone Construction will construct the unique structure using 80-foot wide column spacing to accommodate basketball courts, second-floor mezzanine for game viewing and full food service operations. Nine basketball courts will convert to 18 volleyball courts and be equipped with Olympic level flooring, professional grade LED lighting and HD/4K streaming cameras. Additional amenities include a fitness area, comfortable spectator seating courtside, lounge areas and multipurpose rooms for team rooms, meetings and classes.



Initiating the construction project in Winter with 50,000 cubic yards of fill to install while meeting a condensed schedule given current material supply chain challenges is the primary construction challenge. Keystone Construction will begin concrete foundation work late Spring and complete tilt-up panels late Summer. Steel erection will begin in early Fall. Interior construction and installation of the sports equipment will begin late 2022.



The sports complex will offer the full range of youth sport services and amenities to develop student athletes to meet their fullest potential. Approximately 80% of available court time will be used by the primary partners, including High Performance Volleyball – STL, Stratman Sports and CNR Basketball. There are still over 10,000 hours of court time available per year for rental. In addition to hosting volleyball and basketball clinics, camps, leagues and tournaments, the facility could be used for pickleball, futsal, wrestling, dance, cheer and other sports as space is available.



A major economic driver, the sports complex will generate jobs for coaches, referees, trainers, concession and maintenance workers. CSA plans to host over 40 tournaments each year that will attract out-of-town guests to the area to generate economic activity for local restaurants, hotels and retail establishments. CSA expects these out-of-town players and families will generate over 10,000 hotel room nights per year.



“This sports complex will be a center of recreation, community life and economic activity. St. Louis will finally get the world-class youth sporting facility it deserves,” said Tom Kaimain, Founding Principal of Mia Rose Holdings (MRH). MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for athletic facilities, including the Maryville University Hockey Center, also in Chesterfield Valley. “The nonprofit ownership structure will ensure the financial sustainability for the facility for generations to come.”



“None of the larger existing indoor court facilities in St. Louis was designed for volleyball and basketball, and many are 30 to 40 years old with failing infrastructure, poor ventilation systems, insufficient lighting, substandard flooring, insufficient seating and inadequate dimensions for safe and enjoyable play,” said Scott Mebruer, Club Director at High Performance Volleyball – STL.



Due to the lack of safe and adequate facilities locally, local basketball and volleyball clubs currently must use multiple locations to meet their needs and tournament organizers turn to bigger venues in other Midwestern cities. In fact, Gateway Region Volleyball, the local chapter of USA Volleyball, has needed to move several large weekend events from local facilities to other facilities over two hours away.



“The lack of local and quality facilities creates unnecessary obstacles and lost opportunities for local tournament organizers and businesses, as well as for players and their families who must travel out of town to participate,” said Duncan. “This new facility will alleviate that burden for athlete families.”



For information about partnership opportunities, visit www.chesterfieldsports.com or email info@chesterfieldsports.com. To follow the development, follow chesterfieldsports on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.



ABOUT CHESTERFIELD SPORTS ASSOCIATION

Founded in 2020, Chesterfield Sports Association (CSA) is a Chesterfield, MO-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was formed to give St. Louis youth the opportunity to grow, develop, and reach their highest potential as an athlete, student and individual. Stuart Duncan formed CSA after more than 20 years as a volunteer coach, tournament director, and board member for various local sports organizations. His passion for youth sports and development drives his mission for this new sports complex.



ABOUT MIA ROSE HOLDINGS

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other youth athletic facilities, including Maryville University Hockey Center, Pacific Ice Rink and Chesterfield Sports Complex. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.com.



ABOUT KEYSTONE CONSTRUCTION

Keystone Construction Company is a St. Louis-based general contractor with expertise in design/build projects for office, retail, industrial and healthcare clients. For nearly 35 years, Keystone projects have reflected the company’s commitment to superior architecture and design, quality materials and craftsmanship that stand the test of time. The general contractor has received numerous design and construction awards, including Building St. Louis awards in 2017, 2019 and 2021; Project 64 West Excellence in Community Development Award; and Excellence in Design Award from American Builders Company and Nucor. Harvard University chose Keystone’s unique process for a course study called “How to do Design/Build Right.” For more information, visit https://keystone-stl.com.