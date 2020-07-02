Landco Construction Launches Innovative “REMOTivate” Service to Upgrade Home Office Spaces

As months of pandemic work-from-home arrangements start to show the strain, St. Louis-area commercial contractor Landco Construction has a solution: REMOTivate yourself and your employees with home office makeovers.

Landco President Linda Bernhard says its new service can help companies lean into an uncertain situation with improvements that keep employees motivated and efficient.

“It could be a long time before we get back to normal,” Bernhard said. “Everybody has people working from home — sitting at their dining room table or down in the basement surrounded by 2×4 studs and raw insulation. A proper home office can make them more productive.”

Landco specializes in constructing contemporary, effective and environmentally aware workspaces for many St. Louis companies and campuses, including several Fortune 200 organizations.

Bernhard says that when the coronavirus struck earlier this year, it quickly became clear that the shelter-in-place orders were putting many clients’ construction plans on indefinite hold. “They didn’t know how long they’d be keeping employees working remotely.”

So, her team came up with REMOTivate, a service it could offer to both employers and employees to improve the work environment for the remote workforce.

Landco’s bundled offerings bring home office functionality to work-from-home locales. They range from the very simple — a desk and chair — to more premium packages that could include a sit/stand desk, executive chair, acoustical panels, even light construction such as installing a privacy door. “We can make this package work for everybody,” Bernhard said.

Employers can offer it as a perk to their workers, maybe to help transition them to permanent remote work. “They may be looking at downsizing their campus, giving up some rental space to save on their rent.”

Employees may treat themselves in order to be more efficient and comfortable in their home offices — or may upgrade an employer’s offered renovation with extras of their own.

Landco is working with its partners, CI Select, Golterman & Sabo, Request Electric and Automated Data Solutions, to put together a menu of standardized offerings that can be ordered easily and delivered quickly. “We need products that are turnkey — that we can turn around in three to five days,” Bernhard said. Landco employees will observe stringent safety protocols, maintaining social distancing when they deliver and assemble the REMOTivate orders.

Bernhard said she’s spoken to both vendors and clients in the St. Louis area. “We’ve had a great response,” she said. “The excitement level is high.”

And it’s a service she believes will continue to be attractive to some clients, even when the initial COVID-19 crisis abates.

“What we’ve been encountering over the past few months has opened everybody’s eyes to a new way of working,” she said. “If employers can save rent, if employees can work from home, I do see a need continuing for this.”

For more information visit landco-construction.com.

Since 2001, Landco Construction has built astounding interior projects – and a strong reputation with clients for collaboration, consistency, and service. A Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), Landco is led by CEO Linda Bernhard and her talented, experienced team of projects managers and craftsman (and women). Her vision reflects the company’s founding vision: Service, above all else. It is why Landco has received multiple ASA Contractor of the Year awards, and why they’re consistently among the top construction companies in St. Louis.