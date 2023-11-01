Lawrence Fabric & Metal Structures Promotes Terry to VP of Finance

Lawrence Fabric & Metal Structures announces Kathy Terry’s promotion to vice president, finance. Terry joined Lawrence in 2016 as its accounting manager, helping to grow the financial position of the company and playing a significant role in navigating the intricacies of being an ESOP, 100 percent employee-owned organization. In her new role as VP, Terry will continue to help maximize shareholder value for Lawrence’s employee owners by leading the accounting department and other front-office teams, managing the ESOP and 401K plans and providing management insights along with the leadership team to further advance the firm’s future success.