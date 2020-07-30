Lawrence Group Announces 2020 Promotions

Lawrence Group is pleased to announce the following promotions:

Julie Steffens has been promoted to principal and director of interior design. Julie Steffens, NCIDQ co-leads Lawrence Group’s education practice. Steffens brings a collaborative leadership style and is passionate about growing long-term client relationships such as Southern Illinois Healthcare. She recently provided leadership in campus planning and design for $450 million in construction value at University of Illinois Springfield and John Burroughs School Science, Technology and Research Building. She is NCIDQ certified and joined the firm in 1999. Amanda Skibinski has been promoted to associate principal. Amanda Skibinski, NCIDQ, co-leads the firm’s retail studio, managing multiple national accounts and overseeing a team of design professionals. She has managed more than $115 million in construction value to support over 30 various clients such as TD Ameritrade and Edward Jones. She joined Lawrence Group in 2008 and in 2018 earned the National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) certification.

Laura Switzer has been promoted to senior associate. Laura Switzer, AIA, NCARB, LEED® AP BD+C joined Lawrence Group in 2015 has more than 10 years of experience. She has provided project leadership in multiple markets, most recently completing the Epoque Golden 55+ Apartment Community in Golden, Colorado. Switzer is a registered architect and member of the AIA St. Louis Chapter Board of Directors.

Lawrence Group is a building design, development, and project delivery firm with offices in Austin, New York and St. Louis. With more than 150 employees, the firm offers architecture, interior design, furniture procurement, landscape architecture, graphic design, master planning, construction and real estate development services to healthcare, academic, commercial, hospitality, corporate and housing clients. Visit us at thelawrencegroup.com or connect with us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.