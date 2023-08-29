Lawrence Group Announces 2023 Staff Promotions

St. Louis-based planning and design firm Lawrence Group proudly announces the following 2023 employee promotions:

ASSOCIATE PRINCIPAL

Brent Fastbinder

Brent Fasbinder, RA – Fasbinder joined Lawrence Group in 1993. He is a project manager for Lawrence Group’s healthcare studio and is currently working on the firm’s Health First Merritt Island Wellness Village project in Florida.

Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn, RA, NCARB – Flynn is an architect in Lawrence Group’s education studio. With more than 15 years of experience with the firm, Flynn contributes a diverse skill set to the firm’s work on higher education campuses through his experience with multiple projects at Southeast Missouri State University.

SENIOR ASSOCIATE

Katie Alderson, NCIDQ – Alderson joined Lawrence Group in 2013 and has 13 years of experience as an interior designer. At Lawrence Group, Alderson specializes in multi-family and senior living projects.

Dan DeWeese, NCARB, LEED® Green Associate – DeWeese is a key member of Lawrence Group’s healthcare practice. His responsibilities include leading projects from concept planning to construction execution and integrating cohesive teams for design and construction. He is passionate about health and wellness design as well as living a healthy, active lifestyle outside of the workplace.

Cole Hoffarth, AIA, NCARB – Hoffarth brings more than 10 years of design and project management experience in adaptive reuse and renovation projects for Lawrence Group’s education, municipal and senior living clients.

Michael Lombardo – Lombardo joined Lawrence Group in 2015 as a design professional. In his eight years at Lawrence Group, his work has included managing projects for national brands such as H&R Block, Edward Jones and Bach to Rock.

Kelly Paige, NCIDQ, WELL AP, LEED GA, Fitwel Ambassador – Paige joined Lawrence Group in 2013 as an interior designer. Her experience includes a variety of markets such as workplace, retail, and healthcare. Focusing on workplace design, she has provided designs for corporate office projects including office renovations, additions, and national rollouts for several brands including H&R Block, Scottrade and Panera Bread.

Dana Peck, NCIDQ – Peck has more than ten years of interior design experience including corporate, hospitality, multifamily, senior living and education projects. Recently, Peck helped design restaurant concepts as a part of Union Station’s repositioning for the Soda Fountain, Train Shed and 1894 Cafe.

ASSOCIATE

Morgan Bargetzi – Bargetzi joined Lawrence Group in 2018 as a designer. Her experience includes working with national commercial retail clients such as Edward Jones, H&R Block, Ace Cash Express and

Independent Pet Partners.

Kalia Choi – Choi joined Lawrence Group in 2018 as a design professional, expanding her knowledge of interior architecture as related to experiential design. A member of Lawrence Group’s New York office, Choi has been instrumental in national rollouts for brands including Tend, Blue Bottle and Adore Me.

Larissa Hudson, LEED Green Associate – Hudson joined Lawrence Group in 2021 and brings experience across several markets including retail, healthcare, multifamily housing, recreation and hospitality.

Harrison Naff – Naff joined Lawrence Group in 2021 with more than five years of design experience in markets such as retail, education, athletic facilities, entertainment, banking/finance and residential. At Lawrence Group, Naff is a member of the Panera Bread project team.

Nicole Schlote – Schlote is an interior design professional who joined Lawrence Group in 2018. Since joining the firm, Nicole has helped design multiple America’s Best Contacts locations across the country.

BILLING SERVICES MANAGER

James Strupp – Strupp has been with Lawrence Group for ten years, joining in 2013 after working 25 years with Anheuser-Busch. Strupp brings experience in auditing, billing and financial/operational accounting. In his new role, he is responsible for project accounting setup and invoicing for Lawrence Group, working daily with the firm’s project managers.

Founded in 1983, Lawrence Group is an integrated planning and design firm headquartered in St. Louis, MO with professional staff in Texas, Florida and New York. Using the power of people with great ideas to bring their clients’ dreams to life, Lawrence Group specializes in architecture, interior design, master planning, landscape architecture and furniture procurement. Lawrence Groups’ talented team of professionals work nationally and locally in healthcare, education, retail, hospitality, housing, senior living and workplace with the common goal of providing legendary customer service.