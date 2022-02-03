Lawrence Group Announces Construction Division Spinoff

New company named Integrate Construction Partners

Lawrence Group announces today the spinoff of its construction division into a separate entity, now known as Integrate Construction Partners. The new commercial construction company offers design-build, construction management and general contracting services. Lawrence Group will continue to provide its core design services including architecture and interior design through its three offices nationwide.

Lawrence Group, which has had a construction division since 2004, has seen its construction division grow substantially through client relationships and its own affiliated real estate projects.

“The market for how organizations seek to facilitate their building needs continues to evolve. The establishment of Integrate Construction Partners creates a more independent platform for providing construction services while allowing our design practice to solely focus on industry leading design solutions,” said Steve Smith, CEO of Lawrence Group.

Scott Zola has been named president of Integrate Construction Partners. Steve Smith will serve as its chairman.

“I am excited to build upon the success of our construction group through Integrate Construction Partners. Honesty and transparency coupled with first in class full life cycle project leadership is the cornerstone upon which Integrate is built. Through a true partnership, we will work with all our project stakeholders to integrate value, safety, quality, community and fun,” said Scott Zola, President of Integrate Construction Partners.

Zola joined Lawrence Group in 2014 to lead the firm’s construction practice. Since then, he has grown the firm’s construction volume from approximately $5 million of St. Louis based work to more than $40 million across multiple states with plans for continued growth.

The spinoff, and recent announcement of real estate affiliate New + Found, is part of the organization’s overall strategic plan to build a multidisciplinary group of companies to provide comprehensive building solutions.

About Lawrence Group

Lawrence Group is a best-in-class design firm using the power of people with great ideas to bring clients’ dreams. Founded in 1983, the firm offers architecture, interior design, master planning, landscape architecture and furniture procurement services. For more information about Lawrence Group, visit www.thelawrencegroup.com or connect on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Integrate Construction Partners

Integrate Construction Partners (Integrate) is a comprehensive construction company enhancing value through an integrated building process. Built upon nearly 20 years of experience, Integrate offers design-build, multisite project delivery, construction management and general contracting services. For more information about Integrate, visit www.integratecp.com or connect on LinkedIn.

About New + Found

Steve Smith formed New + Found as an affiliate of Lawrence Group to provide development services for clients and in-house projects. New + Found develops buildings, communities and relationships to unlock potential in the overlooked and underestimated. Current projects include the $232 million City Foundry STL adaptive reuse of the former Federal-Mogul foundry site into a mixed-use development with food hall, creative office space, retail and entertainment. Visit newandfound.com for more information.

