Lawrence Group Announces Marketing Department Promotion, New Hire

Lawrence Group proudly announces the promotion of Rebecca DeZeeuw to Marketing Manager and the hiring of Ciara Bell as Marketing Coordinator and Drew Edelstein as Marketing Assistant.

Rebecca DeZeeuw, Marketing Manager – DeZeeuw started at Lawrence Group in 2021 as a Marketing Assistant before being promoted to the Marketing Manager position. In her new role, she is responsible for department leadership, oversight of marketing initiatives, and digital asset management.

She has 10 years of marketing experience, having previously worked as a marketing coordinator for Tammy Mitchell Hines & Co. and as a web designer for St. Matthew United Methodist Church.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in Interactive Media and Web Design from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO.

Ciara Bell as Marketing Coordinator – In her new role, Bell helps to strategize and implement the firm’s marketing efforts and supports the Marketing Manager and other team members. Bell leads proposal production, social media campaigns, and conducts secondary market research to help compile a position and supporting strategies.

Prior to Lawrence Group, Bell was a Marketing Coordinator at St. Louis-based Intelica CRE where she coordinated marketing department projects, developed and executed email marketing campaigns, oversaw the department’s budget and purchasing, and planned events.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with an Emphasis in Marketing from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO.

Drew Edelstein as Marketing Assistant – As Marketing Assistant, Edelstein supports the larger marketing and communications team by offering administrative support and completing essential tasks for the department including writing, editing and organizing files, and printing and proofing reports, newsletters and other marketing materials. He also contributes his talents in photography and video production in support of the department’s initiatives.

Prior to Lawrence Group, Edelstein was a Communications Specialist for the City of Maryland Heights where he worked extensively on the city’s print publications, promoted DEI initiatives, collaborated on promotional materials, and produced multimedia content.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies with a Minor in Film Studies from Webster University in Webster Groves, MO. He also has an Associate of the Arts in General Education from St. Louis Community College.

Founded in 1983, Lawrence Group is an integrated planning and design firm headquartered in St. Louis, MO with professional staff in Texas, Florida and New York. Using the power of people with great ideas to bring their clients’ dreams to life, Lawrence Group specializes in architecture, interior design, master planning, landscape architecture and furniture procurement. Lawrence Groups’ talented team of professionals work nationally and locally in healthcare, education, retail, hospitality, housing, senior living and workplace with the common goal of providing legendary customer service.

To learn more about this powerful alignment of experience and expertise, visit www.thelawrencegroup.com or contact Enterprise Director of Marketing Rommel Medrano at rommel.medrano@thelawrencegroup.com.