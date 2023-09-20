Lawrence Group Designs Second Metro MedSpa and Laser Center in Town and Country, MO

Architectural firm Lawrence Group has designed a second retail location for Metro MedSpa and Laser Center, this time in Town and Country, MO.

The boutique beauty spa is set to open its second location at 971 Brittany Parkway Drive in October 2023. Lawrence Group designed Metro MedSpa’s first location at 12608 Lamplighter Square Shopping Center in St. Louis County, which opened in August 2021.

Metro MedSpa is a full-service medical spa providing laser hair removal, Botox, dermal fillers, medical grade facials and peels, laser rejuvenation and resurfacing, microneedling, Coolsculpting Elite and various medical grade skincare.

Metro MedSpa owner Kate Schoemehl wanted the design for the first location to center around the customer experience, establish recognizable branding and dispel the myths and stigma around injectable and bought beauty.

To meet these goals, the Lawrence Group team worked closely with Schoemehl to design and build the 2,275-sq-ft spa focused on experiential design that would help grow her business.

The result was an open, glam and stunningly pink interior that delights every sense from its integral scent systems, sparkling lighting, tactile retail experience, coffee/cocktail bar and soothing soundscape system. The space also includes a Botox bar, waiting area and private rooms for a variety of treatments.

“The experiential design focuses on creating memorable and shareable customer experiences. Built-in Instagrammable moments are curated throughout the spa including custom wallcovering backgrounds, biophilic elements, kinetic seating, custom resin artwork and neon branding,” said Lawrence Group Senior Interior Designer and Associate Principal Lisa Morrison, NCIDQ, WELL AP, Fitwel Ambassador.

Less than two years after opening the first location, Schoemehl approached Lawrence Group to design a second, larger location in Town and Country.

“Lawrence Group brought my vision to life in creating our MedSpa which has been described as Barbie Dream House meets Nip Tuck. It’s the perfect description as Lawrence Group meticulously balanced femininity, function and fun. Lawrence Group was attuned to creating a space that could be scaled as we’re working to open multiple locations. The process was seamless from start to finish and working with the Lawrence Group team was so much fun,” said Schoemehl.

Incorporating the previous prototype design, Lawrence Group created a design for the 3,500-sq-ft second location to accommodate Metro’s expanded client base and scope of services.

“In addition to expanding the injectable rooms and spaces at the Botox bar, Metro wanted to expand the retail offerings available at their locations to include a photo booth/confessional where clients could confess their ‘skin sins’ and an AR (Augmented Reality) experience that recommends programs for any skin issues that they are experiencing,” said Morrison. “This experience plays into a full interactive social media experience that includes a large screen display where content can mix between Instagram mentions, promotional videos, curated content and client-authored content.”

St. Louis-based general contractor Integrate Construction Partners partnered with Lawrence Group on both projects to provide a design-build delivery method resulting in a functional, cost-effective building solution.

