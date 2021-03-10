Lawrence Group Wins NAHB Multifamily Pillars Of The Industry Award

Epoque Golden apartment community recognized as Best 55+ Multifamily Development

Lawrence Group announces Epoque Golden, a luxury apartment community, was named Best 55+ Multifamily Development by the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) 2020 Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards.

Epoque Golden, located in Golden, Colo., features 120 apartment units targeted to active adults and retirees. Lawrence Group provided architectural design services for the new development. The design offers mountain views, modern open floors plans, resort style amenities spaces and access to outdoor activities.

“We are truly honored to receive this award and showcase Epoque Golden on a national level,” said Angie Eslinger, architect and project manager at Lawrence Group. “The owner, design team and contractor worked tirelessly to ensure the end product met the client’s vision.”

The project team included Forum Investment Group, Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc., ESS Engineering, Inc., Brightview Design Group, ESG Architecture & Design, JCAA Consulting Engineers and FCI Constructors.

The NAHB Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards recognize developments, firms and individuals that exemplify creative amenities, desirable locations, high-performance building practices and rich designs. Winners for each category were announced on March 4 through a virtual awards program. ### Page 2 of 2

