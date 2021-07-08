LCS, Archimages Complete St. Charles County Ambulance District Headquarters

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE
St. Charles County Ambulance District has a new home and centralized support facility.
In early June, O’Fallon-based LCS and Kirkwood-based Archimages completed the new headquarters for an ambulance district serving residents and businesses countywide, one that is built to respond to more than 45,000 emergency service requests annually but accommodate a projected annual increase to as many as 70,000 requests annually in the years ahead.
The headquarters is located north of Interstate 70 in St. Peters.
Design on the 140,000-square-foot facility began in mid-2018, according to Roy Mangan, project manager and associate at Archimages. The expansive building is positioned to support 18 base stations throughout St. Charles County, Mangan said. Designed as a two-story administrative facility in front and a single-story, high-ceiling, warehouse-style building in the rear, the new headquarters contains four large training rooms, multiple breakout rooms, a library, simulation spaces, offices and areas for community outreach and engagement and more.
“We were very conscious about vapor barriers and thermal properties of this building,” said Mangan. “Its design includes energy efficiencies such as daylight harvesting for the multi-story office component.”
Steve Layne, principal and project manager at LCS, said construction began in early March 2020 and wrapped up in early June 2021.
“Our company builds a lot of life safety facilities, but not yet to the magnitude of this facility,” Layne said. “We were able to deliver the project approximately 30 days ahead of schedule and under budget as well.”
Tilt-up concrete panels are a prominent project feature, as are 22-foot and 24-foot ceiling heights in the rear of the building where the service bays, fleet center, parking areas and high-rack storage are located.
“Bringing the district’s emergency responders together in a centralized location and supporting their base stations throughout St. Charles County brings efficiencies that will benefit communities for years to come,” Mangan said.
The $30 million project was funded by voters as part of $70 million general bond package passed via a countywide referendum in 2018.
Subcontractors who worked on this project include:
Concrete Fenix Construction
Precast Architectural Concrete Mid America Precast / Weaver Steel
Unit Masonry JDS Masonry
Structural Steel Region Welding / Big Boy Steel Erectors
Carpentry AME Constructors
Architectural Wood Casework Tops Unlimited
Flashings & Sheet Metal, Metal Composite Wall Panels David Hyde & Associates
Thermoplastic-Polyolefin Roofing Meinershagen
Joint Sealants McDonnell Building Sealants
Doors, Frames & Hardware H&G Sales
Coiling Doors, Sectional Doors, Dock Equipment Zumwalt Corporation
Aluminum-Framed Storefronts, Curtain Walls Presley’s Glass
Gypsum Board Assemblies, Acoustical Ceilings TJ Wies Drywall
Flooring Flooring Systems Incorporated
Decorative Epoxy Floor Coating Missouri Terrazzo
Interior Chain Link Fences and Gates JB Fence
Acoustic Stretched-Fabric Wall Systems Golterman & Sabo
Painting CCIMW
Phenolic Toilet Compartments Warehouse Design
Folding Panel Partitions Golterman and Sabo
Hydraulic Elevators Schneider
Fire Suppression Bi-State Fire Protection
Plumbing Merlo
HVAC Rock Hill Mechanical
Electrical, Communications, Electronic Safety & Security Warren County Electric
Earthwork Kuesel Excavating
Asphalt Paving XL Contracting
Chain Link Fences and Gates JB Fence
Landscaping & Underground Irrigation System Conoyer Brothers
Site Utilities Kuesel Excavating