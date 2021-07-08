LCS, Archimages Complete St. Charles County Ambulance District Headquarters

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

St. Charles County Ambulance District has a new home and centralized support facility.

In early June, O’Fallon-based LCS and Kirkwood-based Archimages completed the new headquarters for an ambulance district serving residents and businesses countywide, one that is built to respond to more than 45,000 emergency service requests annually but accommodate a projected annual increase to as many as 70,000 requests annually in the years ahead.

The headquarters is located north of Interstate 70 in St. Peters.

Design on the 140,000-square-foot facility began in mid-2018, according to Roy Mangan, project manager and associate at Archimages. The expansive building is positioned to support 18 base stations throughout St. Charles County, Mangan said. Designed as a two-story administrative facility in front and a single-story, high-ceiling, warehouse-style building in the rear, the new headquarters contains four large training rooms, multiple breakout rooms, a library, simulation spaces, offices and areas for community outreach and engagement and more.

“We were very conscious about vapor barriers and thermal properties of this building,” said Mangan. “Its design includes energy efficiencies such as daylight harvesting for the multi-story office component.”

Steve Layne, principal and project manager at LCS, said construction began in early March 2020 and wrapped up in early June 2021.

“Our company builds a lot of life safety facilities, but not yet to the magnitude of this facility,” Layne said. “We were able to deliver the project approximately 30 days ahead of schedule and under budget as well.”

Tilt-up concrete panels are a prominent project feature, as are 22-foot and 24-foot ceiling heights in the rear of the building where the service bays, fleet center, parking areas and high-rack storage are located.

“Bringing the district’s emergency responders together in a centralized location and supporting their base stations throughout St. Charles County brings efficiencies that will benefit communities for years to come,” Mangan said.

The $30 million project was funded by voters as part of $70 million general bond package passed via a countywide referendum in 2018.

Subcontractors who worked on this project include:

Concrete Fenix Construction

Precast Architectural Concrete Mid America Precast / Weaver Steel

Unit Masonry JDS Masonry

Structural Steel Region Welding / Big Boy Steel Erectors

Carpentry AME Constructors

Architectural Wood Casework Tops Unlimited

Flashings & Sheet Metal, Metal Composite Wall Panels David Hyde & Associates

Thermoplastic-Polyolefin Roofing Meinershagen

Joint Sealants McDonnell Building Sealants

Doors, Frames & Hardware H&G Sales

Coiling Doors, Sectional Doors, Dock Equipment Zumwalt Corporation

Aluminum-Framed Storefronts, Curtain Walls Presley’s Glass

Gypsum Board Assemblies, Acoustical Ceilings TJ Wies Drywall

Flooring Flooring Systems Incorporated

Decorative Epoxy Floor Coating Missouri Terrazzo

Interior Chain Link Fences and Gates JB Fence

Acoustic Stretched-Fabric Wall Systems Golterman & Sabo

Painting CCIMW

Phenolic Toilet Compartments Warehouse Design

Folding Panel Partitions Golterman and Sabo

Hydraulic Elevators Schneider

Fire Suppression Bi-State Fire Protection

Plumbing Merlo

HVAC Rock Hill Mechanical

Electrical, Communications, Electronic Safety & Security Warren County Electric

Earthwork Kuesel Excavating

Asphalt Paving XL Contracting

Chain Link Fences and Gates JB Fence

Landscaping & Underground Irrigation System Conoyer Brothers

Site Utilities Kuesel Excavating

