Leadership Development Council Presents Donations to Violence Prevention Center SW Illinois

The Southern Illinois Builders Association Leadership Development Council wrapped up 2021 with a donation of $1,930 and several toys (pictured above) to the Violence Prevention Center Southwestern Illinois. Thanks to the generosity of the following companies/individuals:

Yaekel & Associates Insurance Serv., Inc., Kevin Benson, Sharon Castillo, Jerry Yaekel, Hank’s Excavating & Landscaping, Inc., Chris Bayer, Daphne Dockins, Mark Henke, Peggy Neff, Cheryl O’Neil, Renee & Hank Rohwedder, Egyptian Workspace Partners, Supplied Industrial Solutions, Carpenters’ Local 664, Husch Blackwell L.L.P., Gregory Communications, Construction Services, IMPACT Strategies, Inc., Geotechnology, Inc., Bruce Holland, Holland Construction Services, Inc., Keller Construction, Inc., Laborers’ Local 773, RP Coatings, Inc., Limbaugh Construction Co. Inc., MAV Masonry, Inc., Millstone Weber, L.L.C., Bank of Springfield-Doug Peters, Plocher Construction Company, Inc., redbox+ of St. Louis Metro East Dumpster, Central Bank of St. Louis-Linette Warnecke, Terracon-Jamie Weaver, First National Bank of Waterloo.

Photo Above: Stacy Friederich (left), Chair of the SIBA Leadership Development Council; and Donna Richter (right), CEO, Southern Illinois Builders Association; present toys and cash donation to Melissa Tutterow (center), Director of Development, Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois

