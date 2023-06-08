Linda Eigelberger Promoted to Chief Commercial Officer at Midas Enterprises

Eigelberger to chief commercial officer. Eigelberger will further leverage all Midas companies including Midas Hospitality, Midas Construction, Midas Capital and Midas Development as the firm targets substantial growth within its diversified real estate portfolio. Eigelberger has previously served Midas Hospitality as senior vice president and principal.

“Working with Midas Hospitality President Linda Emmenegger, Linda has helped guide Midas Hospitality through some of the most challenging times in the hospitality industry,” said David Robert, co-founder and CEO, Midas Enterprises. “As a result, Midas emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever. Linda’s exceptional relationship-building skills will lead our commercial strategy and branding, development, and customer service to grow Midas’ multifaceted services within all our business units.

Eigelberger has served the hospitality industry for more than 25 years. She has helped Midas expand its St. Louis projects over the past four years. Key projects include:

The newly opened $47 million Residence Inn by Marriott, the first new hotel to debut in Clayton in 30 years;

the first new hotel to debut in Clayton in 30 years; The Element Hotel In Midtown St. Louis;

In Midtown St. Louis; The Aloft Hotel in the St. Louis Cortex District; and

in the St. Louis Cortex District; and Assuming management of the Hotel Indigo.

Nationally, Midas has also developed the Element Hotel in Richardson, Texas, the

Residence Inn in Lancaster Cal., and the Marriott Courtyard and Aloft in Charlotte, N.C during the pandemic.

Eigelberger is certified in hospitality digital marketing. She is also active in the St. Louis community, serving on the chairman’s council for Greater St. Louis, Inc., the marketing committee of Explore St. Louis and is a board member of the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Since 2006, St. Louis-based Midas Enterprises (www.midas.enterprises) is a fully integrated real estate group specializing in capital investment, construction, and hospitality management. Midas brings institutional quality real estate to income-focused investors through excellence in hotels, multi-family, and mixed-use developments. It leverages four divisions to build great communities in which to live and work. They include Midas Hospitality and Midas Development (www.midashospitality.com), Midas Capital (www.midas.capital), and Midas Construction (www.midas.build).