Litchfield CUSD #12 Breaks Ground on a New Elementary School

Litchfield Community Unit School District #12 announces the groundbreaking of the new Litchfield State Street Elementary School to that took place on Tuesday, October 26. This is one of two new elementary schools the district will be building over the next few years.

“Over the past year, Litchfield CUSD #12 has partnered with Poettker Construction and FGM Architects to analyze the existing elementary schools in the district and develop the best long-term growth solution for our community,” said the District’s Superintendent Dr. Gregg Fuerstenau. “Through a thorough facility review process, the district and its partners determined that building two new elementary schools is the best, most cost-effective plan and will save the district on long-term operating costs.”

New construction of the Litchfield State Street Elementary School will take place at 120 West St. John Street. This multi-story, 42,000-square-foot elementary school will house grades 2-5. The school will include classrooms, administrative offices, gymnasium/storm shelter, multi-purpose commons areas, and support facilities. In addition to increasing facility efficiency and improving student safety, the consolidated, centralized facility will streamline bus transportation and meal delivery from the district’s central kitchen.

“We are beyond thrilled to kick-off this great new project for our growing district,” added Dr. Fuerstenau. “Our mission is to prepare students to be productive citizens, and we can’t wait to reward them and our community with this brand new, state-of-the-art facility.”

Litchfield CUSD #12 hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the site of the new State Street School located at 120 West St. John St, Litchfield, Ill. 62056.

About Litchfield CUSD #12

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction is dedicated to providing safe, quality, sustainable, and technology solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Municipal, Recreation, and Retail industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.

About FGM Architects

FGMA specializes in projects that enhance the environments where people live, learn, work, play and gather to worship. FGMA is an employee-owned firm with offices in Oak Brook, Chicago and O’Fallon, IL; St. Louis, MO; Austin, TX and Milwaukee, WI. Its public sector practice areas include PK-12 schools and higher education; municipal and public safety facilities, including police, fire, and emergency operations; recreation centers including golf and tennis clubs; faith-based facilities and a burgeoning portfolio of federal projects.

Founded in 1945, FGMA celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2020. Recently, Building, Design +Construction named FGMA #69 among the “2020 Top 150 Architectures Firms” nationwide. For more information, visit www.fgmarchitects.com.

