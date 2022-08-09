Local Propane Suppliers Provide Industry Leadership

During its recent Annual Meeting, the Missouri Propane Gas Association set its Board of Directors for the coming year. The recognition took place during the organization’s annual meeting on July 28. The 2022-23 MPGA Board of Directors is:
Executive Committee
President Luke Fitzpatrick MFA Oil Wardsville
Vice President Mark Porth CHS Lawson
Treasurer Samantha Johnson Reed Oil Doniphan
Past President Chair Brian Brooks Brooks Gas Marshfiel
Directors
NPGA State Director John Brooks Brooks Gas Marshfield
Region 1 Senior Scot Schumer Amerigas Kirksville
Region 1 Junior Tim Peach Pinnacle Propane Quincy, IL
Region 2 Senior Steve Jenkins Jenkins Propane Tina
Region 2 Junior Kevin Salley Salley’s Propane Bates City
Region 3 Senior Mikal Thornhill All Weather Propane Centrailia
Region 3 Junior Bill Jung MFA Gravois Mills
Region 4 Senior Jason Bond MFA Neosho
Region 5 Senior Roger Hoff Hoff Brothers Perryville
Region 5 Junior Mitch Dane Titan Houston
Associate Director Brian Humphrey InSite Platform Partners St. Charles
Associate Director Ron Keeling LPG Ventures Kearney
Associate Director Jared Ballard Nixon & Lindstrom Springfield
MPGA is a not-for-profit trade association organized to promote the safe and efficient use of propane. According to the U.S. Census, approximately 9% of Missouri’s households use propane for heating, hot water and cooking. Recognized for its environmental benefits, propane is also widely used in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and transportation as a safe and versatile energy source.