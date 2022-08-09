Local Propane Suppliers Provide Industry Leadership

During its recent Annual Meeting, the Missouri Propane Gas Association set its Board of Directors for the coming year. The recognition took place during the organization’s annual meeting on July 28. The 2022-23 MPGA Board of Directors is:

Executive Committee

President Luke Fitzpatrick MFA Oil Wardsville

Vice President Mark Porth CHS Lawson

Treasurer Samantha Johnson Reed Oil Doniphan

Past President Chair Brian Brooks Brooks Gas Marshfiel

Directors

NPGA State Director John Brooks Brooks Gas Marshfield

Region 1 Senior Scot Schumer Amerigas Kirksville

Region 1 Junior Tim Peach Pinnacle Propane Quincy, IL

Region 2 Senior Steve Jenkins Jenkins Propane Tina

Region 2 Junior Kevin Salley Salley’s Propane Bates City

Region 3 Senior Mikal Thornhill All Weather Propane Centrailia

Region 3 Junior Bill Jung MFA Gravois Mills

Region 4 Senior Jason Bond MFA Neosho

Region 5 Senior Roger Hoff Hoff Brothers Perryville

Region 5 Junior Mitch Dane Titan Houston

Associate Director Brian Humphrey InSite Platform Partners St. Charles

Associate Director Ron Keeling LPG Ventures Kearney

Associate Director Jared Ballard Nixon & Lindstrom Springfield

MPGA is a not-for-profit trade association organized to promote the safe and efficient use of propane. According to the U.S. Census, approximately 9% of Missouri’s households use propane for heating, hot water and cooking. Recognized for its environmental benefits, propane is also widely used in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and transportation as a safe and versatile energy source.

Share this: Tweet



