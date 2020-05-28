Long-Time St. Louis Developer Kicks Off New Real Estate Venture

BallastCRE Scales Real Estate to Real Life

One of St. Louis’s most influential commercial real estate developers is taking on the region’s overlooked and underdeveloped properties. Brian Pratt, long-time Green Street St. Louis executive, has resigned to launch his own community-focused, commercial real estate development and advisory firm—BallastCRE.

“I am energized to refocus on facilitating neighborhood-scale real estate projects that help mend communities through thoughtful investment,” Pratt said. “BallastCRE scales real estate to real life, which means we concentrate on the connections between people and places.”

“As we concentrate on these connections, we’re able to adapt real estate developments to consumer preferences. Right now, many of those preferences revolve around health and wellness, things like air quality, access to natural light, and walk- and bike-ability,” Pratt said. “BallastCRE leverages those realities to responsibly influence our city’s revitalization.”

Pratt has long been a prominent contributor within the St. Louis region’s commercial real estate market, forging a cross-section of projects such as Chroma, Urban Chestnut, Rockwell Brewing and Sheet Metal Workers SMART Local Union No. 36. His portfolio exceeds $500 million in total commercial real estate valuation and more than 3,350,000 square feet across a diversified portfolio of asset classes and representing design, development, finance, and project management experience.

Ballast Commercial Real Estate (BallastCRE) functions as both an independent developer and a partner to investors, private companies and nonprofit organizations. We specialize in adaptive re-use and mixed-use properties within St. Louis’ urban communities and support our clients’ commercial real estate initiatives through a variety of technical and tactical services. With some of the region’s most game-changing developments as our proving ground, we’ve demonstrated the leadership and expertise it takes to transform challenges into opportunities.