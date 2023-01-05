Louer Facility Planning Announces New President

Louer Facility Planning, Inc. is announcing a change in leadership, along with celebrating 27 years in business.

Jane Louer, Founder, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of 2022, and has stepped down as President of the firm. The firm Directors have promoted Yvette Paris to the position of President. Louer will remain a Vice-President.

Paris, NCIDQ, LEED® AP, the firm’s long-time Design Director and recent Vice President, is taking over as President. Paris has been with the company for 17 years and is now the majority owner, continuing the transition plan put in place three years ago.

“Yvette has truly shaped the company,” said Louer. “Her creative talents, dedication to detail and level of unrelenting customer service has enabled us to win and retain wonderful clients. I remain proud of the impact our company has had on commercial interior space in our region and optimistic about our continued achievement and growth.”

Commenting on the anniversary and the transition, Paris states, “We are incredibly proud to have provided commercial interior design and furniture products for the past 27 years. We continuously strive to stay current on the latest trends in office design and furniture and to be the go-to resource for workplace design solutions in our marketplace. I’m excited for this new chapter and all the future holds.”

Louer Facility Planning is a Woman Owned Business and is recognized as a Top 10 Largest Office Furniture Company (2021) in the St. Louis Business Journal. Louer Facility Planning’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, healthcare, government, worship and educational sectors. For more information, go to www.louerplan.com.