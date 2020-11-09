Louer Facility Planning, Inc. Announces Two Executive Promotions

Design Director Yvette Paris, LEED® AP, has been promoted to Vice President/Design Director.

Project Assistant/Office Manager April Grapperhaus has been promoted to Director of Operations.

Both promotions were effective October 1.

“Yvette has been with us for 14 years,” Louer said. “Over that time, she has developed many solid, long-term client relationships. She truly leads the design team here at Louer Facility Planning. Yvette’s dedication to clients, her leadership and mentoring of our design staff and her consistently stellar work ethic and design expertise manifests well in her new position as Vice President/Design Director.”

Paris’ commercial furniture and design experience spans more than a decade of working with clients in the healthcare, education, corporate and government sectors. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design, LEED® AP accreditation, National Council for Interior Design Qualification certification and Professional Interior Design Registration. Paris is a professional member of the International Interior Design Association.

Grapperhaus has been with Louer Facility Planning for seven years. During that tenure, Grapperhaus has overseen the firm’s administrative functions specific to office operations. For the past two years, she has also assumed the role of project manager, coordinating detailed product logistics between manufacturers and clients.

“April’s attention to detail and her keen ability to multitask in communicating with a number of manufacturers, vendors, service providers and clients well qualifies her to embrace an expanded role in our firm as Director of Operations,” Louer said. “She is the glue that holds us together.”

Grapperhaus brings more than 10 ten years of customer service experience and support to the Louer team. Among her fortes are order entry, bookkeeping, project support, field service/warranty issues and overall logistics coordination and execution.

Photo Above (L to R): Yvette Paris, Jane Louer, April Grapperhaus