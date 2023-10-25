Louer Facility Planning, Inc. Welcomes Jamie Spann as Design Director

Louer Facility Planning, Inc. is thrilled to announce the addition of Jamie Spann to its team as the new Design Director. With an impressive 18 years of relevant experience, Jamie brings a wealth of expertise and creativity to her new role.

As Design Director, Jamie will lead and inspire the design team, overseeing projects to provide design solutions that meet the diverse needs of Louer Facility Planning’s clients. Her education and experience in interior design, space planning, and contract furniture make her a perfect fit to further elevate the company’s design capabilities.

“We are delighted to welcome Jamie Spann to Louer Facility Planning,” said Yvette Paris, President of Louer Facility Planning, Inc. “Her extensive experience in the industry and her passion for creating exceptional spaces align perfectly with our company’s commitment to delivering outstanding design solutions for our clients. Jamie’s unique perspective and creative vision will undoubtedly enhance our team’s ability to exceed client expectations.”

Jamie’s impressive career spans nearly two decades, during which she has demonstrated a keen ability to understand the client’s goals, project requirements, timeframe, and budget. Her creative approach to project execution has consistently resulted in successful project outcomes and client satisfaction.

“I am excited to join the dynamic team at Louer Facility Planning, Inc.,” Jamie remarked. “The company’s reputation for client-centered design solutions is truly inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with the talented design team and helping shape the next chapter of the company’s journey.”

Jamie’s addition to the team as Design Director marks another significant milestone for the company in 2023. Her industry knowledge and leadership will contribute greatly to the company’s continued growth and success in the future.

Louer Facility Planning, Inc. is a Collinsville based woman-owned firm specializing in the planning and creation of innovative and functional interior spaces for a wide range of commercial clients. With a focus on design excellence and client satisfaction, Louer Facility Planning has established itself as a leader in the industry, delivering creative and impactful solutions.