Lowell Kircher Joins Landco Construction

Lowell Kircher recently joined Landco Construction as project executive. Kircher is responsible for overseeing all aspects of construction projects and developing long-term client relationships.

President Linda Bernhard is “excited to welcome Lowell Kircher, who brings almost 20 years of experience and project leadership to our team.”

With projects typically ranging up to five million dollars, Kircher specializes in research and clinic spaces as well as facility infrastructure and medical equipment installations. He collaborates with owners and end-users to develop realistic cost opinions, and his client-centric approach and attention to detail help deliver the highest level of service and quality. Kircher is also a member of the Missouri Society for Healthcare Engineering (MOSHE) and serves as Trustee for Highland Hope Church.

Since 2001, Landco Construction has built innovative interior projects with a strong reputation for collaboration, consistency and service. A Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), Landco is led by President Linda Bernhard and a talented, experienced team of project managers and craftspeople. Landco’s vision is to build a collaborative team-approach environment. It’s why Landco has received multiple ASA Contractor of the Year awards, and why it’s consistently among the top construction companies in St. Louis. For more information, visit landco-construction.com or follow us on LinkedIn.