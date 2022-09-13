Lucien Lagrange Joining Clayco Subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative

Clayco, a national full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm, and its subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC) are pleased to welcome distinguished Architect Lucien Lagrange and members of his team joining the Lamar Johnson Collaborative effective September 1, 2022.

Lucien Lagrange will join Lamar Johnson Collaborative as a principal and will act in the role of senior design consultant. Additionally, My-Nga Lam, Victor Krasnopolsky and Alfredo Marr will also join as principals. Together, this team will provide leadership to the residential and hospitality studios at Lamar Johnson Collaborative. With the addition of this new team, Lamar Johnson Collaborative will have a staff of over 250 and offices in Chicago, St Louis, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Kansas City and Atlanta.

“This is truly an enormous milestone for our firm,” Lamar Johnson, FAIA said. “Lucien is an icon in architecture with an incredible legacy of outstanding design. I look forward to learning from Lucien and to further establishing our capabilities for the benefit of our clients.”

Lucien Lagrange’s national body of work and industry reputation will strengthen LJC’s position and forge new opportunities.

“Over the course of his career since Lucien Lagrange went on his own, he has completed some of the most noteworthy and exclusive projects and properties in Chicago,” said Clayco Executive Chairman and Founder Bob Clark. “This includes the Park Hyatt on Michigan Avenue, the Waldorf and nine out of the top 20 most expensive high rise residential properties. He will add depth and breadth to our offerings. With him comes an amazing team that I am really looking forward to working with.”

Architecture is a part of who Lagrange is and something he has had the privilege of practicing for nearly 40 years.

“I am delighted to be teaming up with an extraordinary organization like LJC and Clayco.” Lucien Lagrange said. “This is the next step to elevate the elegance, quality and excellence of our architecture even further and an opportunity to build together into the future from our legacy of outstanding design.”

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $4.9 billion in revenue for 2021, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

LJC is a full-service design and architecture firm committed to enhancing the quality of the human experience and to improving how design and architecture can impact each individual’s emotional being. By harnessing the power of integrated design, including architecture, workplace strategy, interior design, landscape architecture, urban planning and engineering, the company achieves its clients’ goals and aspirations. For more information, please visit www.theljc.com.

For over 50 years, Lucien Lagrange has designed iconic architecture and interiors in Chicago and around the world. In 1985, Lucien began his own practice, at Lucien Lagrange Studio LLC, which grew to include Managing Principal Alfredo Marr, and Design Principals My-Nga Lam and Victor Krasnopolsky, sharing ideals regarding quality design, hands-on work ethic, collaboration, and trust. Lucien Lagrange Studio LLC will complete certain pending projects and assign certain select projects to LJC with client consent. For more information, visit https://lucienlagrange.com/about.

