Luxury Mixed-Use Development in Dardenne Prairie Receives Zoning Approval

Project to be developed by Mia Rose Holdings, Jim Cook and Benton Homebuilders

The Old Town Square mixed-use development has received zoning approval in the Dardenne Prairie community of fast-growing Western St. Charles County, MO. St. Louis-based developer Mia Rose Holdings and Jim Cook, IMOs Pizza franchisee and co-owner of Sugarfire Smokehouse, are partnering with Benton Homebuilders on this new community located near Highway N and Bryan Road. The joint venture team, Bryan 364 Junction LLC, will break ground by June 2021 and the project is scheduled to complete December 2022.

“Old Town Square is an amenity-rich community designed to thoughtfully and seamlessly blend with the surrounding area. This development will create retail opportunities for Dardenne Prairie and provide high-quality, luxury housing in one of the fastest growing areas of the St. Louis region,” said Tom Kaiman, Founding Principal of Mia Rose Holdings, LLC. Kaiman and Cook recently teamed on The Junction, a highly successful, mixed-use development off Highway 70 in Wentzville, MO.

Old Town Square will support the “live, work, play” lifestyle that has become more desirable as the pandemic has shifted the culture towards working and recreating at home. Lifestyle features include a resort-style pool and sun deck, outdoor lounge, clubhouse with a conference/business room, outdoor gathering areas, coffee bar, fitness center, bike racks, dog park, garages and more.

“The City of Dardenne Prairie looks forward to working with Bryan 364 Junction LLC to bring a unique commercial and residential development to our city,” said David C. Zucker, Mayor of the City of Dardenne Prairie.

The multi-phase project includes construction of five, three-story luxury apartment buildings consisting of 120 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units. Benton Homebuilders also is constructing nine buildings featuring 60, 1,550-square-foot villas, each with three bedrooms, a full basement and a two-car garage. These units are perfect to be leased by “renters-by-choice” who desire a traditional home without the burdens of homeownership. One of the apartment buildings will feature 12,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor. An additional 4,500-square-foot retail center will be home to a new Imo’s Pizza. A future restaurant also is planned on an outlot within the development.

A beautiful palette of building materials will give the development an attractive, high-end appearance. Features include cultured stone, brick masonry veneer, cast stone architectural accents, architectural shingles, ornamental balcony railings and decorative exterior lighting sconces. Each unit will feature a granite kitchen peninsula and countertops, subway tile backsplash, high-end flooring, washer and dryer, a private patio or balcony with storage, large bedroom and linen closets, stainless steel appliances, granite bathroom vanities and nine-foot ceilings.

“Old Town Square is located in a very desirable area of St. Charles County, convenient to Highways 40 and 70 and closeby corporate headquarters of large employers such as Mastercard and General Motors,” said Cook. “The development will attract business professionals as well as active individuals of all ages who seek a vibrant community and maintenance-free lifestyle.”

The architects are Rosemann & Associates, P.C. and DL Design. The Civil Engineer of Record is Premier Design Group based in Wentzville. The property manager will be 2B Residential, the same firm that manages the Grand Central at the Junction multi-family development in Wentzville.

Founded in 2014, Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org.