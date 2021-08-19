Luxury Mixed-Use Development in Valley Park Receives Zoning Approval

The 182,363-square-foot development by Mia Rose Holdings and entrepreneur Jim Cook will feature 204 multi-family units

A new upscale, 204-unit multi-family development in Valley Park, Missouri has received zoning approval. Developed by St. Louis-based Mia Rose Holdings and entrepreneur Jim Cook, the 10.27-acre 44 West Luxury Living will be an amenity-rich apartment community with a two-acre parcel visioned for future commercial and retail space. Located on Meramec Station Road off Highway 44, the parcel was chosen for its central location to support the demand for quality housing fueled by strong job creation in the area. The development is walkable to other local amenities, including nearby restaurants and shops. The general contractor is Wright Construction, the architect is Rosemann & Associates, P.C. and the engineer is Premier Design Group. The property manager will be 2B Residential. Construction will break ground in October and is scheduled to complete Fall 2022.

The 182,363-square-foot development’s 60 two-bedroom units and 144 one-bedroom units will be spread across five, three-story buildings and a one-story clubhouse. 44 West Luxury Living will feature ample recreational and gathering areas, including a dog park, walking path on adjacent community greenspace, resort-style pool and sun deck, pickle ball court, outdoor lounge with fireplace, community BBQ and picnic area and bike racks. A 3,800-square-foot clubhouse is designed to meet resident’s work-from-home and recreational demands and includes a conference center, package concierge, specialty coffee bar, great room and a well-equipped fitness center. Residents will enjoy pet friendly community policies and complimentary Wi-Fi.

“Mia Rose Holdings has a fantastic track record of creating beautiful, high-end projects such as the Junction in Wentzville and the Maryville Hockey Center in Chesterfield. We are thrilled they view Valley Park like we do—a city rich with history, but ready to invest in its future,” said Valley Park Mayor Chandra Webster.

A beautiful palette of building materials will give 44 West Luxury Living an attractive, high-end appearance. Features include cast stone architectural accents, architectural shingles, ornamental balcony railings, brick masonry veneer, decorative exterior lighting sconces and lush landscaping. Individual garages will be available for lease.

Each unit will feature a granite kitchen peninsula and countertops, subway tile backsplash, high-end flooring, full-size washer and dryers, a private patio or balcony with storage, energy-efficient vinyl windows and patio doors, large bedroom and linen closets, stainless steel appliances, granite bathroom vanities and nine-foot ceilings throughout. The two-bedroom units average 1,020 square feet and the one-bedroom units are approximately 780 square feet.

“44 West Luxury Living is thoughtfully designed with high-quality finishes and extensive amenities to satisfy the increasing desire to live, work and recreate close to home,” said Tom Kaiman, Founding Principal of Mia Rose Holdings, LLC. Mia Rose Holdings is concurrently building developments in Dardenne Prairie and Northwest Arkansas. “The City of Valley Park has been an absolute pleasure to work with during the conceptual planning and zoning process. Without their engagement on how to approach this project vision in a “win-win” approach, this development wouldn’t be coming to fruition. Hats off to Mayor Webster, all of the Aldermen, Dusty Hosna, Tim Englemeyer, all the planning staff and planning commissioners for their efforts to bring this amazing project to the City of Valley Park.”

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. MRH was formed in 2014 by Tom Kaiman who oversaw more than $1 billion in development during his previous 15 years of design and construction experience. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other athletic facilities, including Maryville University Hockey Center, Pacific Ice Rink and Chesterfield Sports Complex. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org.

