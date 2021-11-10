Mason Contractors Association Food Drive

The Mason Contractors Association is conducting a food drive to aid the less fortunate. They are accepting canned food and non-perishable items. They are accepting canned meats and fish, water, juice, rice, pasta, potatoes, canned vegetables, cereal, peanut butter, soups, oatmeal, canned fruits, tomato sauce, etc.

Direct donations of cash or personal checks are also appreciated.

They remind us that “with 42 million people in the U.S. at risk of facing hunger due to the pandemic, donating your extra or purchased dry and canned goods is a great way to help your neighbors and community.”

Drop off your items in Richmond Heights, MO at The Masonry Center, 1429 South Big Bend Road, St. Louis, MO 63117. Donations will be taken through December.

