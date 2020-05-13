Masonry Project Tips: Architectural Design and Construction Detailing

Masonry offers creative and original aesthetic design options while also providing practical, constructible buildings. However, project success is greatly affected by the design details and their implementation by mason contractors. Join David Biggs, frequent contributor to Masonry Design Magazine, as he reflects on past construction issues resulting from incorrect project detailing or detailing incorrectly deferred to the

contractor. Topics include architectural tolerances, movement joints, project specifications, flashing and anchors, mortar selection and sample panels.

Speaker: David T. Biggs, Biggs Consulting Engineers,

Sponsor: CAD BLOX LLC, www.cadblox.com

No charge to attend.

