Matt Mehringer Joins Sales and Marketing Group at WINCO Window Company

WINCO Window Company, a St. Louis-based manufacturer of architectural and commercial aluminum windows, is pleased to announce that Matt Mehringer has accepted a position in its Sales and Marketing Group as an account manager.

Mehringer will be responsible for growing existing client relationships and increasing bidding efficiencies. He has an extensive background in technical sales, customer service, finance, as well as a degree in education. “I appreciate the teamwork among my colleagues and it is exciting to help continue the WINCO commitment to excellence.”

“Matt brings a wealth of business experience to our business,” says Kurtis Suellentrop, vice president at WINCO. “We are already seeing the benefits of his unique perspective with our customer relationships.”

Mehringer graduated from Master’s University in Los Angeles and has been a resident of the St Louis area since 2020. For more information, contact WINCO Window Company at (314) 725.8088 or visit www.wincowindow.com.

