Matt Sheehan Now President & CEO At Spirtas Wrecking Company After Acquiring The Business In 2018

Matthew Sheehan has become President and Chief Operating Officer of St. Louis-based Spritas Wrecking Company after acquiring the business from founder Arnold Spirtas last year. Spirtas is a licensed demolition and site remediation contractor that plays a critical role in the reuse and redevelopment of a wide variety of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential properties nationally. Since 2000, the company has also demolished and recycled debris from a wide variety of heavy structures including manufacturing plants, power plants, refineries, high-rise buildings and sports stadiums.

“Spirtas has performed more than 10,000 successful projects around the country and we are proud of our reputation for high quality, safety, integrity and staff retention,” Sheehan said. “It is my desire to build upon this tradition as we do more complex projects involving environmental remediation, asbestos and lead management, equipment salvage, waste recycling and scrap recovery.”

Sheehan is responsible for strategic business planning as well as oversight of the company’s operations, finances, safety program and contracting. He had been Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Spirtas since joining the company in 1997. Sheehan also has 17 years of construction industry experience with The Western Group prior to joining Spirtas.

Sheehan has a Master of Business Administration degree from Lindenwood University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Missouri State University. He is also a proud graduate of Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis.

Spirtas is a nationally recognized commercial and industrial demolition and remediation business. The company currently employs approximately 95 professionals, managers, superintendents, laborers and operators. For more information, visit www.spirtas.com<http://www.spirtas.com>.