MCA-EMO Presents 2020 OMI AWARDS

The Mechanical Contractors Association of Eastern Missouri today announced the winners of its 2020 Outstanding Mechanical Installations (OMI) Awards. The announcement was made by Kristy Stephens, executive director, MCA-EMO.

“We are honored to recognize excellence in our industry,” commented Stephens. “These projects represent the best of the best.”

Eleven projects, ranging from HVAC mechanical installations and public utility systems to industrial process piping and a new community ice center, were recognized with the bi-annual awards. Projects were judged again this year by Richard Janis, a professional engineer and registered architect with more than 30 years’ experience at William Tao & Associates, Inc. He also is a LEED accredited professional and is involved in research, evaluation and design of building environmental systems and sustainable energy technology. He teaches building technology and sustainable design at Washington University in St. Louis.

2020 OMI Awards went to:

Contractor: Pipe and Duct Systems LLC

Owner/Project: LMC Industries – Samsung Chillers

Category: HVAC Mechanical Installations $0 to $400,000

Foreman: Wayne Sides

Contractor: Murphy Company

Owner/Project: John Burroughs School – Chiller Installation

Category: HVAC Mechanical Installations $400,000 to $1M

Project Manager: John Koebbe Foreman: Dan Kruse

Contractor: C & R Mechanical

Owner/Project: The Boeing Company – Building 245 Chillers 1 & 2

Category: HVAC Mechanical Installations $1M to $2.5 M

Project Manager: Bruce Gwydir Foreman: Tom Hiner

2020 OMI Awards (continued):

Contractor: Murphy Company

Owner/Project: Enterprise Center – Quad D

Category: HVAC Mechanical Installations $2.5M to $5M

Project Manager: William Conaway Foreman: Nick Pavia

Contractor: Haberberger, Inc.

Owner/Project: Ladue Horton Watkins High School – Renovation & Expansion

Category: HVAC Mechanical Installations $5M +

Project Manager: Tim Schneider Foreman: Clay Buxton

Contractor: Murphy Company

Owner/Project: Ameren Missouri – Sioux Tunnel Sump and NPDES Upgrades

Category: Process Piping Installations $600,000 to $2M

Project Manager: James Higgins Foreman: Jeff Welch

Contractor: Haberberger, Inc.

Owner/Project: The Boeing Company – Building 220 Process Tank Line

Category: Process Piping Installations $2M+

Project Manager: Greg Harrop Foreman: Ken Bailey

Contractor: Haberberger, Inc.

Owner/Project: Missouri American Water – Lime Line Installations

Category: Public Utility Installations $0 to $600,000

Project Manager: Pat Reilly Foreman: Nick Ungerer

Contractor: Haberberger, Inc.

Owner/Project: Tinuum Services – Thomas Hill Refined Coal Project

Category: Public Utility Installations $600,000 to $2M

Project Manager: Rick Princivalli Foreman: Frank Piel

Contractor: Haberberger, Inc.

Owner/Project: Ameren Missouri – ELG Wastewater Treatment Project

Category: Process Piping – Public Utility Installations $2M+

Project Manager: Pat Reilly Foreman: Frank Piel

Contractor: Murphy Company

Owner/Project: St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation

Category: Refrigeration – All Projects

Project Manager: Thomas White Foreman: Don Stauffer

MCA-EMO offers programs crucial to the ongoing success of contractors and vendors operating within the construction industry in Eastern Missouri. For more than 120 years, the MCA has provided cost-effective educational opportunities taught by qualified and experienced professionals in the MCA Training Center. MCA-EMO also offers industry events, networking opportunities, and sponsors a student chapter at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Visit: www.mca-emo.com.