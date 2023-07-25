MCA of Eastern Missouri Names Carmosino as Interim Executive Director

Carly Carmosino has assumed the role of Interim Executive Director at the Mechanical Contractors Association (MCA) of Eastern Missouri.

Carmosino has been the association’s Director of Workforce Development and Education since 2018. During that time, she updated and expanded the association’s educational and safety programs. She has also worked closely with industry partners to design and deliver new initiatives and programs.

“Carly comes prepared for the role with strong institutional knowledge, and a proven track record of driving strategic initiatives and building industry partnerships,” said Steve Haberberger Sr. of Haberberger Inc., MCA president.

Haberberger added, “Carly and the full MCA team are committed to delivering exceptional service to our members, and we look forward to a fantastic MCA season ahead.”