McCarthy Announces Plans for Construction Inclusion Week

McCarthy Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s premier construction firms and largest 100 percent employee-owned companies, is celebrating the second annual Construction Inclusion Week, Oct. 17-21, 2022. McCarthy will host a variety of events across the country to build awareness around the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion at McCarthy and across the construction industry.

In 2020, McCarthy partnered with five other construction companies to establish the Time for Change consortium. Together, the group committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the entire construction industry. One of the group’s first efforts was the creation and launch of Construction Inclusion Week to harness the collective power of general contractors, specialty contractors, trade partners, suppliers, and community organizations to drive change. More than 2,500 firms in North and Central America are currently registered to participate in the 2022 event.

“As a 100 percent employee-owned company, McCarthy is committed to sustaining a culture that delivers great experiences for everyone – and where they are each empowered to achieve success without barriers,” said McCarthy Chairman and CEO, Ray Sedey. “Construction Inclusion Week is a powerful opportunity to come together as an industry to make a greater, more coordinated impact.”

More than 6,000 McCarthy salaried and craft professionals will participate in a variety of events during Construction Inclusion Week. McCarthy activities will center around daily themes of Commitment & Accountability, Belonging, Supplier Diversity, Workplace Culture and Community Engagement, and will include:

Kickoff events and toolbox talks at jobsites and offices

Live company-wide webinars and virtual panel discussions

Local supplier diversity open house events

Local community engagement and outreach activities

“It is up to all of us to cultivate a welcoming, inclusive and accessible culture within the industry,” said McCarthy Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Kamecia Mason. “Our engagement in Construction Inclusion Week isn’t just about the week but a commitment that we are making to every employee-owner, trade partner, client, and our communities year-round.”

To learn more about Construction Inclusion Week visit: www.constructioninclusionweek.com.

McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with nearly 160 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is comprised of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. and Castle Contracting, LLC. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work, McCarthy is ranked the 19th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2022). As a 100 percent employee-owned company, McCarthy is committed to sustaining a culture that delivers a great experience. In 2019, Forbes named McCarthy one of the nation’s top 500 best employers for diversity and in 2020, McCarthy became one of the first large national general contractors to formally commit to the Associated General Contractors of America Culture of CARE pledge. With approximately 6,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Austin, Channelview, Dallas and Houston, Texas; and San Diego, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif.

