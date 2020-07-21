McCarthy Begins Construction of Forsyth Pointe Mixed-Use Development

Two Class A office towers, street-level retail and connected parking

will add nearly 1 million square feet of prime space in the heart of Clayton, Mo.

St. Louis. (July 21, 2020) – McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has started construction of Forsyth Pointe, a mixed-use development in the central business district of Clayton, Mo., the county seat of St. Louis County.

As construction manager, McCarthy is overseeing all construction work, including the delivery of self-perform concrete services on the cast-in-place building foundations, elevator cores and parking structure.

Developed by US Capital Development and totaling nearly 1 million square feet, the project includes two Class A office towers with street-level retail space. The steel-framed glass structures rest atop a post-tensioned concrete-framed parking structure.

“Forsyth Pointe will be a wonderful addition to the Clayton skyline and community,” said Michelle Harris, Mayor of the City of Clayton. “The development will add prime office space and innovative retail space, increasing street vitality and the pedestrian experience on a prominent corner across from Shaw Park—one of our city’s crown jewels.”

The 10-story, 265,000-sq.-ft. east tower will occupy the corner of Forsyth Blvd. and Meramec Ave. And the 8-story, 210,000-sq.-ft. west tower will reside at Brentwood Blvd. and Forsyth Blvd. More than 20,000 sq. ft. of street-level retail space will enliven the development’s street presence.

A 7-level parking structure will connect both buildings and extend 2.5 levels underground. At the top level of the parking structure, a 45,000-sq.-ft. open-air garden terrace will serve as a signature amenity and be available for public events.

Other planned amenities include a 10,000-sq.-ft. fitness center and a ground-floor arts and entertainment venue.

“We’re honored to partner with US Capital Development and the design team to bring this incredible new development to life in one of the most desirable locations in St. Louis County,” said Jared Hites, vice president, operations at McCarthy Building Companies.

From the project’s early design phase, McCarthy initiated an integrated virtual design and construction (VDC) process with the owner, designer and trade partners to drive efficiencies throughout the project. This includes the use of cloud-based building information modeling (BIM) collaboration platforms accessible by all team members. Specific VDC applications include model-based design review, model-based field layout, 3D building systems coordination, laser scanning of as-built conditions, and aerial drone photogrammetry to monitor and survey construction progress.

The establishment of a design-build contract with the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection (MEP/FP) contractor also facilitates project efficiency by enabling early coordination with the design team to identify potential issues in advance of construction.

It is notable to mention that the development, design and construction team bringing Forsyth Pointe to life are all headquartered in St. Louis and are proud to carry #STLMade banner forward with this development. Forsyth Pointe is designed by Christner Architects (design architect, architect of record and landscape architect) and CEDERGREEN, LLC (design architect). Other team members include Alper Audi (structural engineering), Stock & Associates (civil engineering), G&W Engineering (mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering) and Randy Burkett Lighting Design (lighting design).

The project is expected to be completed in summer 2022.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

US Capital Development, is a real estate development company based in St. Louis that has its origins dating back to 1994. Since the middle of 2017, the company has sourced and initiated over a billion dollars of self-directed and owned development within various US markets. The firm’s efforts are now aligned under three distinct business platforms: commercial build-to-suit projects, industrial speculative development, and a senior housing division operating under the brand “Oakleigh Development.” More information about the company is available at www.uscd.com