McCarthy Breaks Ground on Marriott Tribute Portfolio Boutique Hotel Located on the Nebraska Innovation Campus

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has broken ground on a six-story boutique hotel located on the Nebraska Innovation Campus, an expansive research community designed to facilitate novel partnerships between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and private-sector businesses.

eveloped by Goldenrod Companies, the $23 million, 154-room hotel will be a Marriott Tribute Portfolio property. This Marriott collection of independent boutique hotels embraces the unique character and personality of each property’s surroundings. The hotel’s rustic, upscale design aesthetic will celebrate theState of Nebraska, the University and the spectators across the state..

A 10,000-sq.-ft. portion of the hotel’s first level will be designated as educational and amenity spaces for use by students of the University of Nebraska’s hospitality, tourism and restaurant management program. Specialized areas will include an instructional kitchen, classrooms, a student lounge, a conference room and faculty offices.

Other hotel amenities include a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar, coffee shop,fitness center, walk-up food window and a private dining area known as the Founders Room on the top floor.

Designed by DLR Group, the hotel will feature a brick and metal panel façade. It will be constructed adjacent to the Rise Building, a 75,000-sq.-ft. business incubator that houses several start-up and private businesses. It will also be located across the street from the campus’ north Innovation Commons building.

“McCarthy is delighted to partner with Goldenrod Companies to construct this new boutique hotel on the Nebraska Innovation Campus,” said Ryan Sawall, vice president at McCarthy Building Companies. “It will bring people and ideas together to benefit both the university and regional business community.”

Construction is scheduled for completion in fall 2021.

Since 2001, McCarthy’s Omaha team has completed more than $900 million in construction work across Nebraska by pairing intelligent solutions with specialized expertise to build the most complex facilities across a wide variety of market sectors. McCarthy’s current local project work includes an $86-million, 57,000-sq-ft. Omaha VA Ambulatory Care Center (scheduled to open in 2020) and a $70 million new high school under development for Omaha Public Schools. The firm is also completing a $10 million Emergency Department renovation for Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE, and a $38 million cancer center and surgery addition at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, NE.

McCarthy recently expanded its Nebraska presence through the construction of a new 15,000-sq.-ft. office building, warehouse and adjacent construction yard in West Omaha. The office includes a state-of-the-art conference facility and collaboration space for demonstrations and hosting students interested in learning about careers in the building trades.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With approximately 3,700 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram