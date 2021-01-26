McCarthy Building Companies Completes Construction of New Hospital, Medical Office Building in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Omaha firms Tetrad Property Group and McCarthy Building Companies partner to build Three Crosses Regional Hospital.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has completed construction of Three Crosses Regional Hospital and an adjacent medical office building in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The medical campus, which broke ground in November 2018, opened to patients in October 2020.

Developed by Goldenrod Companies / Tetrad Property Group and located in the heart of Las Cruces, the $75 million project includes a single-story, 97,000-sq.-ft. hospital and a two-story, 65,000-sq.-ft. medical office building.

Three Crosses Regional Hospital is the first new general hospital constructed in Las Cruces—New Mexico’s second-largest city—in 17 years. The full-service, acute care hospital has 36 patient beds, four surgical suites, 10 intensive care unit beds, 10 post-op and 10 pre-op beds, and a 10-bed emergency room. The hospital also includes diagnostic imaging services, labs and an Interventional Cardiology and Heart Program.

An adjacent medical office building houses an ambulatory surgery center as well as physician office and exam space for cardiology, internal medicine, general surgery, pain management and orthopedics.

“McCarthy is a long-time partner whose healthcare building expertise was key to the successful construction of the Three Crosses Hospital campus,” said Chad Beeson, president of Tetrad Property Group. “We’re proud to share this new facility with the community and help raise the standard for quality care in Southern New Mexico.”

Situated on a 15-acre site that formerly housed Las Cruces Country Club, the Three Crosses medical campus anchors a 91-acre development district. A future expansion may include an assisted living center, an urgent care center, physician medical offices, day care, a transitional rehabilitation hospital and a dialysis center.

Designed in a traditional Las Cruces architectural style, the buildings feature exposed wood elements, native stone and clay tile roofs.

A rustic porte-cochère greets patients as they arrive to the hospital, and the main lobby is reminiscent of a resort hotel. Hospitality-centered interior spaces are designed to ease patient anxiety and create a welcoming environment for patients, visitors and hospital staff.

McCarthy served as construction manager of the hospital and medical office building. Other team members included Spangenberg Phillips Tice Architecture (architect) and PEC (M/E/P engineer).

