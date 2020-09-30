McCarthy Building Companies Completes Move-In at New High-Tech Nebraska Headquarters

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved into its newly constructed office building and warehouse that serves as the national construction company’s new Nebraska headquarters. The 15,000 sq.-ft. industrial-flex office development includes a single-story office building, warehouse and adjacent construction yard. It was developed by McCarthy and Tetrad Property Group, LLC and designed by DLR Group.

“We’re exceptionally pleased with the new office, which not only supports McCarthy’s local growth and expansion, it also underscores our company’s long-term commitment to Omaha,” said Ryan Sawall, vice president of McCarthy Building Companies and a resident of Omaha.

Since entering the Omaha market in 2001 as a builder of choice for local healthcare providers, the Omaha team has completed more than $1 billion in construction projects and grown into the fourth largest contractor in Nebraska according to ENR Midwest. McCarthy continues to expand its regional footprint by successfully delivering complex, challenging projects across a wide variety of market sectors and project types. Its core markets include healthcare, education, laboratories, pharmaceutical manufacturing, commercial, arts and entertainment, and industrial projects.

In Nebraska, McCarthy is currently overseeing more than $200 million in construction work including the new Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel on the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln, the recently completed VA Omaha Ambulatory Care Center, and a new high school and middle school for Omaha Public Schools.

Located at 4201 S 130th Street, at the intersection of 132nd Street and I Street in West Omaha,distinctive features of McCarthy’s new Nebraska headquarters include high-tech conference capabilities, as well as flexible gathering spaces to encourage collaborative work among employees, clients and industry partners.

The adjacent climate-controlled warehouse can accommodate the delivery and short-term onsite storage of construction materials and support offsite production, also known as prefabrication. This construction technique, which has become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic, involves fabricating and assembling building components in a remote shop environment instead of at the jobsite. The process not only ensures quality and creates schedule certainty, it also gives teams the flexibility to add shifts or modify schedules to support social distancing because fewer workers and visitors are involved.

The new high-tech conference facility is designed to support McCarthy’s state-of-the-art Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) technologies, which helps clients maximize budget and schedule efficiencies throughout the design and construction process. For example, at the VA Omaha Ambulatory Care Center, Building Information Modeling (BIM) enabled the McCarthy team to continuously review and compare design updates while laser scanning helped confirm as-built conditions with 3D coordination to increase layout precision and ensure project controls.

