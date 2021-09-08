McCarthy Building Companies Promotes Ralph Powell Jr. to Director of Diversity

Former project manager will draw on his 18 years of construction field experience to expand opportunities for businesses across the Central Region.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has promoted Ralph Powell Jr. to the position of Director of Diversity for the company’s Central Region.

In his new role, Powell will draw on his 18 years of hands-on construction field experience to expand McCarthy’s supplier diversity and community outreach program. This includes building and nurturing relationships with small and diverse businesses, capacity building and driving a comprehensive outreach strategy. He’ll also manage diversity initiatives for major McCarthy building projects across the 28-state Central Region.

Powell’s work will support McCarthy’s national Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) program, which leverages best practices from every McCarthy region to promote inclusive hiring practices; equip and empower employees to grow their careers; and expand the company’s supplier diversity and community engagement programs.

“Ralph is an excellent addition to McCarthy’s DE&I team,” said Kamecia Mason, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at McCarthy. “His operations background will allow us to better serve our clients as well as our small and diverse business partners.”

Since joining McCarthy as project engineer in 2003, Powell has worked on a wide range of healthcare, education and other commercial construction projects—both in St. Louis and throughout the U.S. He’ll leverage that breadth of experience in his day-to-day role as director of diversity.

“Throughout his McCarthy career, Ralph has demonstrated his ability to establish strong, enduring relationships with clients, colleagues, project partners and other stakeholders,” said John Buescher, president of McCarthy’s Central Region. “He’s the ideal person to serve as our next director of diversity.”

Powell earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich.

“As the largest contractor in St. Louis, we believe we have a unique responsibility to foster a diverse, thriving community of local businesses,” said Powell. “Having a strong team of diverse industry partners supports innovation and creativity that not only drive better solutions for our clients, but also is good for our community.”

Powell and his family live in Maryville, Ill.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients.

