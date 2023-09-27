McCarthy Building Companies to Raise new, 91-ton Pedestrian Bridge into place at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

This Friday evening, a large crane will be assembled by McCarthy workers on Barnes-Jewish Plaza.

The following Saturday a crane will set the 182,000-pound bridge into place. The alternate date, the following Sunday, has been chosen in case of wind or inclement weather.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, concrete will be pumped up onto the bridge deck. This will take several hours, and the contractors are working to determine the time.

Bridge facts

· The bridge weighs 182,000 pounds, roughly equivalent to 690,000 stethoscopes

· The bridge is approximately 181 feet long, about the length of 27 hospital beds

· At its widest point, the new bridge spans approximately 40 feet, a significant increase compared to the old pedestrian bridge width of only 10 feet

BJC Healthcare is building a new 660,000-square-foot, 16-story inpatient hospital bed tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital on the Washington University Medical Campus. The innovative new facility will feature private rooms for heart and vascular patients, state-of-the-art imaging, and the latest in surgical preparation and recovery, designed to advance care and enhance the experience for patients and their families. The new facility is an essential part of the BJC Campus Renewal. Construction began in fall of 2021 and is estimated to be completed in December 2024. The building will open for patient care in the third quarter of 2025.

McCarthy Building Companies, a leader in the health care design and construction industry regionally and nationally, is leading construction.

Architectural firm, CannonDesign, is designing the new hospital; BR+A Consulting Engineers leads the engineering team that includes Thornton Tomasetti (structural) and Castle Contracting (civil). Landscape design is provided by DTLS.