McCarthy HITT Spreads Cheer at Next NGA West

The McCarthy HITT joint venture team building the Next NGA West facility in North St. Louis is adding some welcomed support for the City of St. Louis Fire Department’s annual Adopt-A-Family program. More than $3,000 was raised, including contributions from staff and a matching gift from McCarthy Building Companies.

“McCarthy appreciates the welcome it has received from the people in this neighborhood where we’re building the new headquarters for Next NGA West and we wanted to show our neighbors that we care about them and their families,” said Ryan Moss, project director for McCarthy Building Companies.

Engine House 5, located at N. Market and Rauschenbach Ave., across the street from Next NGA West, has been sponsoring the annual Adopt-A-Family program since 2014 to help struggling low-income families. This year they identified four families that needed extra support.

While the engine house uses funds raised by individuals to purchase toys and other holiday gifts for the families, the McCarthy HITT team focused on providing much-needed staples ranging from clothing to household items for two of the families.

“We want to thank Captain John Walk and Fire Inspector Cherri Merchant for inviting us to participate in this very special program to give back to the community,” said Moss.

Led by St. Louis-based McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., the McCarthy HITT team is responsible for supporting the mission critical needs of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. McCarthy HITT is a joint venture of the nation’s most capable design-build/operations and maintenance firms. The team includes HITT Contracting, Falls Church, Va.; Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp., Overland Park, Kan.; Gensler, Washington, DC; and Akima, LLC, Herndon, Va. The Black & Veatch + Gensler Joint Venture serves as the Architect-Engineer of Record for the project.